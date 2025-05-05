Why political dialogue is our only solution

“Those who make peaceful revolution impossible will make violent revolution inevitable,” John F Kennedy said.

Uganda is teetering on the edge of a national crisis. Politically, economically, and socially, the country is dangerously close to collapse, yet no meaningful intervention seems to be in sight. As we approach the 2026 elections, the political landscape grows more hostile, divided, and volatile—with no roadmap for peaceful reform.

The political arena is glaringly uneven. The violent suppression of Opposition activities, including the events in the Kawempe by-election and the continuous targeting of the National Unity Platform (NUP), paints a grim picture of electoral democracy.

The NUP, Uganda's main Opposition party, is systematically blocked from mobilising the masses, while security personnel act with impunity. The Electoral Commission, expected to be impartial, appears either overwhelmed or manipulated. Rather than preparing for elections, Uganda seems headed for confrontation.

The ruling elite, backed by heavily armed security forces, operates in survival mode. Their aggressiveness stems from fear—not strength. Like wounded buffalos, some of our leaders would rather take the nation down with them than surrender power.

Yet, the Opposition offers little hope. Fragmented and disoriented, Uganda’s Opposition parties are engaged more in internal strife than in challenging the regime. NUP focuses on purging dissent instead of forming a united front. New formations such as the Democratic Alliance and People's Front for Freedom look weak and or disorganised.

Traditional parties like Democratic Party (DP), Uganda Peoples Congress (UPC), and Forum for Democratic Change (FDC) are crippled by internal divisions and public mistrust, while newer entities like Alliance for National Transformation (ANT) barely make a dent in the political landscape. What we see is an opposition fighting not to win, but merely to survive. At the heart of this crisis is a frustrated and restless population. Uganda’s youth—energetic, intelligent, and ambitious—are burdened by joblessness and economic despair. A dangerous divide is growing between generations.

Several young people no longer see the older leadership as a source of wisdom, but rather as the primary obstacle to their future. Tribal tensions are worsening, and resentment is deepening. The economic landscape offers no reprieve. The cost of living is soaring. Businesses are stifled by over-taxation and shrinking demand. Public debt is unsustainable. Corruption is no longer an aberration; it is the default. To maintain loyalty, the government pours resources into patronage while neglecting real public service delivery.

To make matters worse, there's a crisis of national consciousness. Several Ugandans, especially the youth, have withdrawn from civic engagement. Their escape? Gambling, betting, seeking miracles and distraction. In public places, more people obsess over football matches than the fate of their country. This is not a hopeful society. It is one in retreat, numbed by hopelessness. History offers powerful lessons. Nelson Mandela, who led South Africa out of apartheid through dialogue, once said,

“If you want to make peace with your enemy, you have to work with your enemy. Then he becomes your partner.” That is the wisdom Uganda needs today. Let us not wait until our children must choose between exile and violence. Uganda does not lack patriots. It lacks leaders willing to talk—not as enemies, but as fellow countrymen. Political dialogue is not a luxury. It is the only way out.

George Muhimbise is a political analyst. [email protected]

