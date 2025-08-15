Why political parties must condemn hooliganism ahead of 2026 elections

As we approach the 2026 general elections, all political parties across the country are running their primary activities that range from structure elections, Presidential, Parliamentary, and Local Council flagbearer elections. The ground is already heated up in all parts of the country. In this period, while it’s important for democratic processes, we often observe a worrying rise in political hooliganism, characterised by acts of violence, intimidation, and lawlessness carried out under the disguise of political expression and mobilisation.

The latest and most recent incidents of hooliganism were captured on cameras on June 28, 2025 when supporters of the ruling NRM, clad in their signature yellow T-shirts, with some riding on motorcycles, were seen robbing and snatching motorcyclist’s passenger’s handbags, robbing bystanders on streets of Kampala and disappearing into and mixing with hundreds of other supporters escorting President Museveni to Kyadondo Road for nomination as national chairperson and party presidential flagbearer for the 2026 general elections. As usual, the NRM came out to deny the hooligans. Such scenes are always common, especially during elections and in some other places, it goes beyond thieving and intimidating to the extent of killing each other over politics.

In a country where 78 percent of the total population is below 30 years, the likelihood that both the victims and perpetrators or hooligans of this political violence are young people is high. This is where many of us find a problem that requires immediate and holistic fixing. We have seen young people rise to national political positions in key political parties and its upon these political parties to utilise the new force of young leaders to preach against political hooliganism as it undermines democratic engagements.

Many young Ugandans are drawn into political violence not out of ideological commitment, but due to unemployment, poverty, and a sense of exclusion from mainstream politics. Political parties have a responsibility to engage youth constructively through policy dialogues, leadership training, and peaceful mobilisation rather than exploit their frustrations for short-term gains. It’s on this point that I want to challenge political party heads to start leadership academies to prepare young leaders for positions of power or utilise or partner with civil society organisations that are already running leadership academies like the Netherlands Institute for Multiparty Democracy and many others. Let us build teams that are ready to engage constructively but not to unleash violence on political opponents or even those who are not interested in anything to do with politics.

There is a need for all political party leaders to preach against political violence and intimidation, as it frustrates meaningful debate. The focus should be on articulating clear policy alternatives on education, health, employment, and governance, not outshouting the opponents. Condemning hooliganism amongst all parties, instead of condemning it in one party as the norm has previously been by some leaders, creates a conducive environment for issue-based politics to flourish, which is key to the country's development, and this is a role of all Ugandans.

We need to improve Uganda's standing in the regional and international community during this electoral period as a way of attracting more investment, partnerships and improving our democracy ratings across the globe. A violence-free country fosters peace, stability, and national unity, creating an environment where democracy thrives, businesses grow, communities flourish, and citizens, especially the youth can pursue education, employment, and innovation without fear or disruption.

As a country, we stand at a critical moment ahead of the 2026 general elections. Political parties have a moral and civic duty to lead by example by condemning all forms of political hooliganism . There is a need for political actors in their respective parties to affirm their commitment to democratic values but also help build a more peaceful, inclusive, and mature political culture. The path to a better Uganda lies not in the clash of stones and slogans but in the strength of ideas, dialogue, and nobility.





Paul Rukundo Rwabihurwa is a member of Uganda Parliamentary Forum on Youth Affairs.

[email protected]