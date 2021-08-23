Why poor countries are hosting refugees

By Guest Writer More by this Author

Uganda will temporarily host 2,000 refugees from Afghanistan on request by the US government following political turmoil in the aftermath of the Taliban’s violent return to power in Afghanistan.

This came just after US President Joe Biden’s decision to withdraw all American troops from Afghanistan by the 20th anniversary of the September 11, 2001, attacks that drew the US into its longest war, 20 years in Afghanistan.

Most Afghans at heightened risk of persecution from the Taliban government include those who worked with the US Army as interpreters and members of ethnic minorities, the Shia Muslims, in particular Hazaras.

Others are those that worked in roles aimed at advancing democracy and protection of human rights as opposed to Sharia law.

The 1951 Convention Relating to the Status of Refugees and its 1967 Protocol, to which Uganda is a party, prohibits punitive measures for refugees (asylum seekers) making illegal entry into states when seeking protection (Art 31 and Excom Conclusion 22).

The US has not ratified the Refugee Convention, but it has ratified the 1967 Protocol hence binding it to apply the Convention’s provisions, which commit it to treating refugees in accordance with internationally recognised legal and humanitarian standards. This includes giving them asylum in times of their need for safety like these.

The decision by the US to leave Afghanistan may have been warranted, but its execution is messy, which has led to outsourcing its international obligations for asylum seekers by externalising and exporting its responsibilities to poor countries like Uganda. This must be condemned in the strongest terms as xenophobic, constituting a denial of its international responsibility for asylum seekers and refugees caused by the conduct and decision of the US in Afghanistan.

Other than self-interest, there is no clear reason as to why richer countries like the US are increasingly drawing boundaries into other African and poorer states, to host asylum seekers that need its protection.

The 2016 New York Declaration was unanimously agreed to and in it even the US initially agreed on responsibility sharing, expressed solidarity to those who flee to protect their human rights, and pledged robust support to hosting countries.

This was under the Obama administration, which then included Biden as vice president. But in 2017, President Trump withdrew the US from the New York Declaration. The Biden administration is yet to rejoin the New York Declaration and its output, the Global Compact on Refugees. And yet poor African countries like Uganda have continued to shoulder 85 per cent of the world’s refugees, leaving the 15 per cent only to developed countries that they are unable or unwilling to cope with.

In the same bubble, in June 2021 Denmark passed amendments to the Aliens Act 2001 to include new provisions for Denmark to relocate asylum seekers to countries outside the EU while their cases are being processed. One of these countries will be Uganda’s neighbour Rwanda, which in November of 2020 accepted to host asylum seekers trapped in Libya that had hoped to seek asylum in Europe. The EU aided their relocation to Rwanda as they sought durable solutions for them, including the possibility to reintegrate into Rwanda, return to countries of origin or resettlement to richer countries in the global north.

Back to Uganda, this process is realistically not sustainable, a few will be resettled as less than 1 per cent of refugees globally are resettled and that has not been seen to change.

Return is almost impossible in these volatile states where refugees and asylum seekers emerge. Lastly local integration is almost impossible because of the nature of our African constitutions, which confer citizenship by descent, registration and naturalisation.

Fauzia Nkunyingi is an independent Migration Consultant.

