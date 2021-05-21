Why poverty persists: A response to Dr Ian Clarke

By Moses Khisa More by this Author

In a recent Facebook post, Dr Ian Clarke attempted to explain the persistence of extreme poverty despite ostensibly significant advances in Uganda’s overall growth trajectory.

He offered a simple, in fact simplistic, answer: ‘Many rural peasants do not appear to be dissatisfied with what they have, and actually seem relatively content.’ This argument is not just simplistic, it is problematic.

What is happening in Uganda, Dr Clarke asserted, ‘is that the poor are not aspirational and are not moving up the income ladder – they are relatively contented with their lives of digging in the garden, living in their mud hut (though now with iron sheets on the roof) cooking the food they produce, and surviving from day to day.’

And then the old cultural trope that has long been integral to an orientalist depiction of why people in the tropics are poor: ‘The weather conditions are not too harsh and they have time to stop and gossip with their neighbours, time to have more children who go to the local government schools where they receive a poor education.’

Dr Clarke is a very perceptive and thoughtful person, therefore, one would have expected him to do better than advance such a reductionist, essentialist and simplistic argument.

With vast experience in real life, across the board as an elected political leader, a long-standing medical professional and a highly successful businessman, Dr Clarke should have a more nuanced and sophisticated understanding of why poverty persists not just in Uganda but around the world. Poverty is a relative condition. It’s just about everywhere, including in the world’s wealthiest nations – the USA. The issue is the magnitude and extent.

For Uganda, and indeed the rest of Africa, Dr Clarke is essentially saying that the poor are to blame for their poverty. They are poor because they want to remain poor. This, of course, is as absurd an argument as they go. Nothing could be farther from the truth.

The argument is actually not new. It was at the heart of the ‘modernisation’ school of thought among Western scholars and policymakers in the 1950s and 60s. Writing specifically on the case of Tanzania, the American political scientist Goran Hyden popularised the notion of the ‘uncaptured peasantry’ to denote the condition of the poor who remain unaffected by the dynamics and operations of a market capitalist economy, instead confined to the ‘economy of affection’ mediated by traditional, filial and familial relations and kindred ties.

It is arguable that many poor people have modest if unambitious aspirations, but this is not the same as saying they are content with being poor! I grew up with peasant parents, lived in a fully agrarian social setting and witnessed (participated too, in) the everyday hassles of people trying to eke out a living toiling in the fields under the scotching sun all day.

Surely the issue is not that poor people do not aspire to earn a better living, the issue is why despite so much effort they remain trapped in poverty. If we follow Dr Clarke’s essentialist line of reasoning, there is no avoiding the conclusion that it is because they are Africans! I want to believe that this is not the direction of reasoning Dr Clarke’s intended or espouses.

There is nothing inherent in an African that makes him or her content with being poor.

The real problem for poor peasants, and many working class people employed in low paying vocations, is that the unit output of their input is miniscule. They put in so much working hard but still earn very little in return.

Why is that the case? Why should a peasant work all day throughout the month only to have a net income that is not enough to afford a decent livelihood? Dr Clarke does not confront the structural conditions that perpetuate poverty. Despite plaudits about Uganda’s recent economic performance, which Dr Clarke appears to uncritically share, our formal economy remains too tiny for a population of more than 40 million people.

Given our rapid population growth, which the current rulers have done nothing to reign in, in fact President Museveni has enthusiastically endorsed it, we need the economy to perform many times better than it has.

More specifically, for as long as Uganda’s and African economies remain stuck in primary commodity production, with little value-added productivity, it doesn’t matter how ambitious and aspirational the poor are. Transforming the structure of the economy is not reducible to aspirations of the poor.