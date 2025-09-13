Why private sector must become co-creators of social change

For decades, corporate social responsibility (CSR) has been the catch-all phrase for how companies give back to society. However, the traditional model of CSR, is often characterised by photo-op donations, short-term and self-promotional charity drives, or once-a-year sponsorships disconnected from a company’s core mission. These initiatives, while well-intended, are proving insufficient for the scale and complexity of today’s challenges, be it climate change, unemployment, skills development, public health, or educational inequality.

A few weeks back, I was invited to join a panel at the Annual Philanthropy Symposium to discuss on the theme, ‘Beyond corporate social responsibility: Private sector leadership in reclaiming local giving and social investment’. That conversation underscored the urgent need to rethink how businesses engage with communities, moving beyond surface-level initiatives toward sustainable, ecosystem-building investments. The truth is that charity alone cannot fix systemic problems. And when corporate giving is still ad-hoc, reactive, and disconnected from community priorities, it undermines the very impact it intends to create.

Chequebook charity to shared value

In Uganda, the private sector holds immense untapped potential to shape transformational societal change by leveraging its resources, reach, and influence strategically. When CSR is integrated into annual planning and aligned with business strategy, it stops being a tick-box exercise and becomes a driver of shared value, strengthening communities while also creating long-term benefits for companies. Sustainable CSR fosters meaningful, measurable change that empowers communities, enhances brand trust, and drives enduring business success. This transformation begins with three mindset shifts:

Instead of seeing communities as passive recipients of goodwill, companies should regard them as active partners in shaping solutions. CSR should complement national and local agendas such as job creation, climate resilience, education, and health. Uganda, like many countries, is navigating a complex development landscape. Rapid urbanisation, youth unemployment, and environmental degradation demand interventions that go beyond surface-level fixes. The corporate sector cannot afford to run in isolation from these realities.

Done right, corporate philanthropy has the power to strengthen the ecosystems that enable businesses and communities to thrive together. This is not just a moral imperative. It is a strategic one. In our work, we have learned that meaningful social investment begins with deep listening, thrives on broad collaboration, and endures through long-term commitment. Take the River Rwizi Water Catchment Initiative, for example. Instead of designing a top-down environmental programme, we co-created solutions with local leaders and residents in communities. This approach ensured that interventions from riverbank restoration served over 1,000 households.

Such examples are not acts of charity. They are strategic investments in the people, systems, and environments that sustain both society and business.

To mainstream the beyond CSR approach, the private sector requires an enabling policy framework that actively supports and rewards meaningful social investment. This could take the form of tax incentives for companies that channel resources into community-driven initiatives.

A recognition of non-financial contributions such as skills transfers, employee volunteering, and mentorship as legitimate and valuable components of corporate philanthropy. Additionally, setting up public-private platforms that foster co-investment, innovation, and shared learning would create collaborative spaces where businesses, government, and civil society can address complex challenges together in Uganda. Collectively, these reforms would help institutionalise the role of companies not merely as donors, but as co-leaders in driving national development.

Mr Njuki is the country legal and corporate affairs lead, Nile Breweries Limited



