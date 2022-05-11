Why should the current school timetable be changed?

Recently, when the First Lady raised the concern on the long hours that children spend in schools, it reminded me of a couple of things. First, the experience I underwent in lower education in Uganda, and secondly, best practices in countries with child – friendly education.

My siblings and I were educated at one of the country’s top performing private primary schools. While my parents were proud of the school’s performance, they were oblivious to indirect costs on us. Our school days were hectic, from waking up at 3am to classes ending around 10pm. While playing is considered essential for children, our holidays and weekends were packed with homework and further studying.

Sadly, this has not changed to date, school children in Uganda still spend most of their time on studies than at home with parents or even in sports and games. Holiday studies is a common practice that has been made a necessity to most children, depriving them of the true meaning of holidays.

Children’s needs are always superseded by demanding study hours, depriving them of opportunity to nurture their cognitive, creative, and interpersonal skills, let alone develop closer ties with their parents. A testament to this is evident in the high teenage pregnancy rates during covid-19, where parents took the fall for failing to raise their children. This can be attributed to the lack of close relationship between parents and children to guide them better in their development and growth. Our children have been denied a family – oriented and child – friendly environment to learn and grow.

While the situation is no better with our neighbours, Kenya, and Tanzania, it is different in some African countries such as Ethiopia, where classes run from 8am to 3:30pm, with extended holidays. Such an environment allows children to have reasonable time at home, while having adequate time for sports and creative activities.

Moreover, I had an opportunity to observe and learn about the education system in the United Kingdom, where children have extensive summer and spring holidays, dedicated for time with family. Parents decide on housing, depending on proximity to schools for children’s ease of access to primary, secondary and high school education facilities. With better quality assurance and governance, high quality learning experience is a guarantee across the country, with frequent regulatory reviews on learning schedules and extracurricular amenities in schools.

While the academic rigour and extracurricular activities in the education system in the United Kingdom produces creative, capable and best graduates for the market, our own Ugandan graduates lag behind, being less fit for the ever changing and challenging global employment market. This is due to less attention on creativity and critical skills that are essential to impart children with.

Education is the backbone to any country’s socioeconomic prosperity, hence a call for policymakers and stakeholders to join forces in revamping our education system. Long term foresight planning and a democratised transformation journey is a necessity to ensure a better educated and healthier future generation.