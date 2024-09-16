Why the childhood cancer awareness month matters

September, better known as the Gold Month, is pivotal for everyone involved in the fight against childhood cancer. The Uganda Child Cancer Foundation, in collaboration with our partners at the Uganda Cancer Institute (UCI), has spent August diligently planning how to raise awareness about childhood cancer in Uganda, the success stories, the challenges faced and how they can be addressed, and opportunities arising.

Being a childhood cancer survivor myself, this fight is deeply personal. My experience with cancer, during and after, is one that was full of trials, many realisations and opportunities which strengthened my resolve to support families navigating the arduous journey of cancer treatment for their children.

September Gold Month was a concept of National Childhood Cancer Awareness Month which was first introduced in 1990 through a presidential proclamation by then-US President George HW Bush. It wasn’t until September 26, 2019, that the month was officially recognised as National Childhood Cancer Awareness Month and later adopted globally to ensure childhood cancer awareness to save many lives.

Globally, organisations host events and display gold ribbons to draw attention to childhood cancer and advocate for increased research and resources. In Uganda, we have been doing the same. Over the past few years, we have organised parties for children in cancer wards and held press conferences to engage the media. This year, we are going further—we are mobilising as many people as possible to join this fight.

But why does it matter? The UCI receives more than 700 new paediatric cancer cases every year. Tragically, only 20 to 40 percent of these children will survive beyond five years, compared to more than 80 to 90 percent in high-income countries. Additionally, 60 percent of families abandon treatment, often due to financial constraints or lack of access to care. These stark realities underscore the immense challenges children with cancer face in our community.

Despite this grim picture, hope is not lost. Tremendous progress is being made. For instance, more partners—both international and local—are joining the cause. The UCI is training more paediatric oncologists through its fellowship programme, and the decentralisation of cancer services is set to be a game-changer. As an organisation, we have consistently supported families who cannot afford transportation to the institute, purchase of supportive medicines and providing a playful environment that every child needs, ensuring that their children receive the treatment they need.

The Uganda Child Cancer Foundation and other partners are working tirelessly to bridge these gaps and mobilise the community. But what can you do in this fight? There are several ways to contribute. First, join any organisation or initiative dedicated to fighting childhood cancer. Participate in charity events organised throughout the year, such as the Childhood Cancer Colour Run, the fundraising dinners, and so much more.

The fight against childhood cancer is one we must win, so that more survivors like myself can lead productive lives and continue to serve our nation. Let us turn this fight into a victory for every child facing cancer.