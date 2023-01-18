Why the mismatch between production and the market ?

Agriculture is considered the backbone of Uganda’s economy contributing to half of the overall export earnings and employing over 70 percent of the entire population. (World Bank, 2018) This has attracted a lot of initiatives towards increasing farm productivity, majority of which have focused ONLY on the production side of the value chain ignoring the output side(market). Farming inputs like seeds, pesticides, fertilizers and extension services have been extended to farmers through government aided programs like NAADS, Operation Wealth Creation, the Agriculture Cluster Program among others, however this has had a slight impact on production(NAADS, 2022).

Besides the government, other development partners like non-governmental organisations, companies, institutions have also invested a lot in increasing farmers’ productivity, but still little attention has been given to the output side.

As a result of the Uganda government’s push for a transition of farmers from subsistence into commercial farming and the constant roll out of aid on the production side of the value chain, many farmers have started cultivation of different crops only to reach harvesting time and lack where to sell their produce leading to frustrations and losses.

An example of the above is highlighted in the Daily Monitor of July 19, 2020, where fruit farmers in Bugwere Sub-region which comprises Budaka, Kibuku, Butebo and parts of Pallisa embraced President Museveni’s direction to shift from subsistence to commercial farming but at harvesting time, they failed to get market for their mangoes and oranges.

Another example, which is highlighted in the Daily monitor of August 30, 2021, is that of the Soroti fruit factory that was cautioned by the government over failure to purchase farmers’ produce resulting in farmers incurring massive losses.

In this month of January, many crops planted in the major rainy season that started in mid-August last year in 2022 are now ready for harvest but the same issues of inadequate market still remain a threat to the farmers in that if one could sample different groups of farmers, especially in the rural areas, and asked them what their biggest challenges are in farming, one of the common responses that will cut across would be a lack of market for their produce.

This thus calls for a serious intervention and hence goes to the question “what really is the underlying cause of inadequate market for the farmers?”

Drawing from the examples of initiatives led by both government and private sector entities which are highlighted above, farmers venture into different crops’ production before studying the market requirements.

The fact of the matter is that there is market, but the other fact is that many farmers’ produce isn’t fit for that existing market which creates the mismatch.

This is brought out well in the EU ban that was imposed on the harvested hot pepper from Uganda due to high residues of pesticides which led to massive losses by farmers who had grown it as well as a decline in Uganda’s horticulture earnings from an average of $130 million a year between 2012 and 2014 to between $80 million and $100 million between 2016 and 2018 according to articles “Uganda restricts chilli exports to avoid EU ban” by Michael Wakabi and “EU restriction on Uganda’s pepper impacts export earnings, farmers” by D Nakaweesi respectively.

Another example is the constant ban of Uganda’s maize to Kenya where there is an enormous market which can’t be tapped into fully due to the low-quality maize produced by Ugandan farmers.

With all the above-mentioned gaps, there is a need to shift farmers’ approach to farming from production-driven to market-driven in that they must first determine what the market needs before investing into production such that their produce after harvesting synchronizes with the needs of the market.

However, this can’t be possible without extension of information about the market needs as well as better farming practices to the farmers which should be done through leveraging technology and hence digitization of farmers.