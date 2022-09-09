Why the rulers just can’t abolish Parliament

Idi Amin was a ruthless dictator, no doubt. But he was no pretender. Aware that he was no democrat or at any rate was willing to subject himself to the rituals and motions of electioneering, he declared himself Uganda’s life president.

What is more, he grafted to his name a slew of titles and positions to bestow to himself grandeur and greatness. In that sense, Amin was an honest ruler. He was straight and unassuming. He ruled without deception. He believed in the exercise of raw power and went about it without keeping up appearances or faking things.

Today, the real problem we have in Uganda is not so much that the current rulers are autocrats, which is what they are for the most. Rather, it is that they pretend to be democrats and engage in showmanship that dupes the public.

When they captured power in 1986, they promised fundamental change. This 1986 moment in the country’s history has turned out to be a fundamental nightmare. From declaring that they would govern the country for only four years, restore order and establish democratic systems after which they would hand over power and bow out, they have ruled the country, not for four years but close to four decades, uninterrupted and with enormously deleterious consequences.

During these long years, we have had charades and spectacles that give a veneer of responsible and responsive government. There have been flirtations with democracy and the rule of law, but for the most part, it has been mere simulacra.

This has played out most especially in the national legislature – the Parliament, which is ordinarily the most important democratic institution being the house of the people’s representatives and where law and policy are made.

One of the saddest commentaries of Museveni’s reign is that what was once a truly critical and consequential site of national debate and a pillar of accountability has become a total shadow, defanged and eviscerated.

One way to dilute and demobilise such a key institution as a national parliament is to flood it with wannabes and journeymen seeking to skim off from the carcass of the state and parasitically siphon taxpayers’ monies through unlimited self-allocations of privileges and perks. They don’t have to grasp and internalise the role and place of an MP. They don’t.

Even among active Members of Parliament in Uganda today, you find honest voices that concede to the absurdity of what we have as a national legislature. It offends every standard and yardstick expected of such a crucial body of modern democratic government.

Over the years, since at least the mid-2000s, Parliament has been an accessory rather than a check on executive power and misrule. Instead, it has stamped onto a life-presidency and acceded to the pervasive assault and dismantling of key institutions meant to serve the public good and advance our collective aspirations as a country.

From playing ball with machinations and manipulations against the supreme law of the land in the service of individual and regime interests to passing draconian laws and approving the award of huge financial largesse to questionable ‘investors’, Parliament has become truly anti-people and anything but a house of the people’s representative.

Rather than press for policies and processes that serve the public through prudent legislation and oversight, Members of Parliament are content with laundering the national budget from which they get their cut and embracing the populist but untenable role of being chiefs of development in their respective constituencies.

They insatiably press for more pay and bigger pecuniary benefits at every turn, with an inexhaustible list of justification, doing so by dint of their power to determine what they want and by virtue of the rulers in State House granting them such power in a quid pro quo that allows the latter to continue ruling.

Ideally, you would expect that since the rulers derive their powers from the gun and sheer coercion, they may very well just abolish Parliament so they rule unencumbered. After all, why not. They can. But then the plot would be lost because they must maintain the pretence to be democratic by keeping the façade of democratic institutions.

The masses continue to clutch onto the lie of being represented by an MP who occasionally brings home some crumbs like a van emblazoned ‘ambulance’, and with the MP’s name vividly projected, which supposedly helps take the sick to health facilities only that such facilities are themselves sick and dysfunctional.