Why transferable skills devt is key for Uganda’s progress

With the continent facing severe conflicts, poverty and uneven development in addition to the brutal impact of climate change on vulnerable communities, contemporary Africa remains a priority for the much-needed development of transferrable skills amongst marginalized people.

From the Mahgreb, to the Sahel through the Sub Sahara---into the East African region, decades of unrest on the bloc, and far beyond, marked by human suffering in restive areas- have surged Uganda’s refugee burden beyond 1.3 million people.

In itself a crisis, Uganda’s fast-growing refugee figures cocktail with the East African country’s long list of dysfunctional systems, diseases, flaring geopolitical tensions, poverty, and unemployment, among others. Momentarily away from refugees and other disempowered groups like people of color, women, and indigenous people, millions of educated Ugandan youths find themselves in the bracket of the marginalized, mostly due to unemployment.

The World Bank recently projected that the unemployment rate in Uganda remained unchanged at an alarming 4.30 percent in 2022 as contrasted with the previous year. Rather painfully, young people, who are presumed energetic and creative, form the majority of the country’s jobless league- and as such, are deprived of vast livelihood opportunities.

Broadly, these figures may imply Uganda’s education approaches must be revamped to draw critical focus on transferrable skills which can overtime call attention to helping marginalized people find their right footing in the world of employment and overcoming societal challenges like gender-based violence, child marriages, displacement and poverty.

Informed by this background, there are those like African Initiatives for Relief and Development (AIRD) who are now offering renewed hope for addressing the needs of hundreds of marginalized people, essentially refugees, throughout Uganda. For instance, on September 28, 2023, AIRD launched a multi-skilling center in Mbarara City’s Rwobuyenje Village to support the development of human capital via quality technical and vocational training skills which are fundamentally necessary for the enhancement of economic growth and job creation.

Generally, target beneficiaries for the project include refugees, youth, internally displaced populations, and people with disabilities, women, and those from neighbouring refugee host communities. Hundreds are expected to be furnished with a wide range of skills in automotive mechanics, auto electrical repairs, motorcycle and small engine repair, hairdressing, electronics, tailoring, fashion, catering, hotel management, agribusiness, and value addition in a region that possibly produces more than half of Uganda’s 7.2 billion litres of milk per year.

Such interventions are highly necessary for the Pearl to flip its grim data that shows 8.3 million citizens are poor with another 16.99 million Ugandans branded poor-non-poor, according to official government data.

Principally, this approach to societal improvement will help Uganda and Africa at large to reconcile massive setbacks and gaps in unemployment by enhancing a sense of economic growth through the development of labour markets. Against all odds, lest we forget UNESCO’s 2012 soul-touching signal that “ignoring the skills need of young people not only limits their chances of achieving their potential but also threatens economic growth and poverty reduction.”