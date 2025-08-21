Why Uganda Airlines CRJ acquisition was a misstep

The revival of Uganda Airlines was celebrated with much fanfare. At the Farnborough Air Show in July 2018, then CEO Ephraim Bagenda inked deals for four CRJ900s as part of the airline’s rebirth. However, a series of events was happening at Bombardier that would affect the long term viability of these aircraft. Bombardier was a highly diversified transportation and aerospace company with interests in defence, business aviation through its Lear Jets, Challenger, and global series, It was a world leader in trains through Bombardier transportation, and was also a major commercial jets manufacturer with the CRJ series, the C-series, and the Dash 8 all under its portfolio. But the company had spread itself too thin across these multiple segments and was drowning in debt, facing programme overruns and under-market pressure from its competitors.

On October 16, 2017, Bombardier announced that it was selling a stake in its C-series programme to Airbus. The transaction closed on July 1, 2018 and Airbus took control of the programme. The C-Series was rebranded as the Airbus A220 shortly afterward. On November 8, 2018, Bombardier announced it would sell the Q400 programme and other assets to Longview Aviation Capital, which owned Viking Air. Longview then revived the De Havilland Aircraft of Canada (DHC) brand, and the Q400 became the De Havilland Dash 8-400 again. Faced with these exits, analysts speculated that Bombardier might entirely retreat from commercial aviation, focusing instead on its profitable business jet division. They were not wrong.

Meanwhile, Uganda pressed ahead with the revival of its flag carrier, and in April 2019, Uganda Airlines took delivery of its first CRJ900 aircraft. Not too long after, in June 2019, events were still unfolding at Bombardier and Mitsubishi Heavy Industries (MHI) agreed to buy the CRJ programme, including the type certificate, aftermarket services, maintenance, engineering, and support facilities in Canada, the US, and Germany. The deal closed in June 2020, creating MHI RJ Aviation Group (MHIRJ). The MHI RJ Aviation Group (MHIRJ) based in Montréal, was created to manage the CRJ programme. It provides maintenance, engineering, certification support, refurbishment, asset management, marketing, and type certificate management. For most people, MHI was not a familiar name at the time. Mitsubishi Heavy Industries is a Japanese industrial conglomerate with business lines in shipbuilding, power plants, defence, space systems, and aerospace. In aerospace, MHI was a tier-one supplier for Boeing, producing 787 Dreamliner wings, 777 structures, and other key components.

In 2008, MHI launched the Mitsubishi Regional Jet (MRJ) project (later rebranded SpaceJet) to develop Japan’s first domestically built commercial jet in over 50 years. Bombardier’s exit from commercial aviation intersected with MHI’s ambition to build infrastructure for its own jet programme. While CRJ production ended, its legacy and support network would continue under the wing of MHIRJ. Today, what was known as the Bombardier CRJ-900 is now called the MHIRJ-CRJ900. MHI did not purchase the CRJ programme for production, after all CRJ production was already being wound down by Bombardier. Mitsubishi was targeting the aftermarket ecosystem with over 1,300 CRJs in service worldwide at the time. This gave MHI a global maintenance and support network, long-term revenues through parts, maintenance, and engineering, and experience in regional jet customer relationships.

When Uganda ordered the CRJ, they favoured the familiarity of a legacy platform, afterall our neighbours Rwandair were also operating the type, but this was an aircraft ill-suited to scale given it was being wound down and emerging trends in the regional jet market favoured the more diverse portfolio of Brazilian specialists, Embraer. Even Ethiopian Airlines, Africa’s largest and most successful airline, is looking at Embraer as potentially the best fit for replacement of its over 30 aircraft De Havilland Canada Dash 8 Q400 fleet serving its domestic network.

The CRJ has proven to be a strategic mistake, with the end of its production in 2021 making it an aircraft of the past despite its excellent product and mission capabilities. The lack of a major large volume operator in Africa is another big point in the Ugandan context. The presence of multiple strong operators of a particular aircraft type in Africa would have been crucial for sustaining parts availability and keeping maintenance costs manageable across the region.

A larger operator base creates economies of scale, encouraging manufacturers and suppliers to establish local or regional parts distribution centres and MRO facilities, rather than relying on long and costly supply chains from overseas. This shared demand not only improves turnaround times for critical spares but also builds leverage for African airlines in negotiating support agreements, training, and technical expertise.

Mr Derek Nseko is an aviation analyst



