Why Uganda must bridge the gender-digital divide

Uganda is making efforts towards digital transformation. This is observed in some programmes shifting to digital platforms: From National Identity Card registrations with National Identification and Registration Authority (Nira), acquiring passports with immigration department or registering a business with the Uganda Registration Services Bureau (URSB), among many other crucial services.

Online services portals for filing monthly Value Added Tax returns or getting a Tax Identification Number with URA are largely available online, with information shared on websites or social media platforms such as X (formerly Twitter) and Facebook. Facebook, which was banned by government during the 2021 electioneering period, is only accessible in Uganda through Virtual Private Networks (VPN).

Many other services, including government communication to the citizens and critical public discourses continue to be shifted from the physical to the online spaces that defy geographical boundaries. However, there remains a gender digital divide that exempts most women whose voices remain silent on these digital platforms. Pollicy’s 2024 Afrofeminist Internet Scorecard describes the gender digital divide as the difference in access, use and benefits from digital technologies such as the phone, Internet and digital platforms. In sub-Saharan Africa, 37 percent of women are less likely than men to use the Internet, due to a combination of affordability, cultural barriers, low levels of digital literacy, online violence, poor digital infrastructure, and inadequate legal protections and limited access to devices.

These inequalities are deepened for women in rural areas, where digital infrastructure is weakest. In Uganda, a large segment of the 24.4 million women and girls, who constitute about 50.4 percent of the total population, remain excluded from accessing and benefiting from digital technologies. This has been attributed to women frequently facing difficulties in developing the requisite digital skills to efficiently use online platforms, thereby remaining marginalised in the digital domain (Chipeva et al., 2018). The lack of digital literacy not only restricts women’s access to information and services, but it also reinforces gender disparities in the digital workforce and entrepreneurship. There are also limited formal and legal mechanisms to address threats to online safety that are sometimes extended to their families, friends, relatives and networks.

Therefore, despite increasing connectivity, many women have consciously avoided online spaces due to fear of harassment or reputational damage. To bridge the gender digital divide in Uganda, policy interventions must be intersectional, context-sensitive, and inclusive. One critical recommendation is the need to scale up gender-responsive digital literacy programmes across the country. This includes integrating ICT training into school curricula and community-based learning programmes that are accessible to out-of-school youth, especially girls and women. Such training should also include modules on digital safety and rights, ensuring women understand both the opportunities and risks of the digital world. The government, in partnership with private sector actors and civil society, should consider subsidising mobile devices and internet costs for women in underserved regions.

Zero-rating access to essential websites and expanding public Wi-Fi networks in women-friendly spaces such as health centres, markets, and community halls would significantly lower barriers to access. In response to the rising threat of online violence, Uganda must domesticate and implement the African Union Resolution 522, which specifically calls for member states to protect women from online abuse. This should involve enacting robust laws that criminalise cyberstalking, image-based sexual abuse, and hate speech targeting women. Beyond legislation, Uganda should also create reporting systems, such as toll-free hotlines and digital platforms, that are user-friendly, anonymous reporting channels, and well-publicised.

The government must also create space for women in policy-making processes and engage men and boys as allies in promoting digital gender equality by ensuring that public campaigns challenge harmful gender norms and promote respectful online behaviour. Engaging young men in digital literacy and anti-violence training can foster long-term cultural change. The digital gender divide is not merely a gap in access, it is a reflection of deeper structural inequalities that require urgent, systemic, and inclusive solutions.

Co-authored with Charity Ahimbisibwe





Irene Abalo Otto is a media consultant trainer and Team Leader at Female Journalists Foundation, Uganda.

Charity Ahimbisibwe is a civil rights advocate.







