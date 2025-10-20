Why Uganda needs integrity for efficient service delivery

The National Development Plan IV (NDP IV) emphasises that without efficient service delivery, government investments in infrastructure, social services, and industrialisation cannot achieve their intended impact. It underscores that an efficient public sector is essential for delivering high-quality public goods and services, thereby creating an enabling environment for businesses to thrive and improving the overall quality of life.

However, the plan also recognises that rampant corruption has severely undermined service delivery, leading to annual financial losses estimated at Shs9.1 trillion. Recent data from the November 2021 Uganda National Service Delivery Reports indicates that over the years, the government has made concerted efforts in mobilising resources to finance the National Budget with the aim of improving service delivery, stimulating economic activity, and fostering development.

Despite these efforts, existing evidence shows that corruption remains pervasive. On August 20, a study published on the Inspectorate of Government (IG) website revealed that job seekers in Uganda’s local governments paid at least Shs29b in bribes between 2018 and 2022 to secure public service jobs.

Former Inspector General of Government (IGG) Beti Kamya, whose term expired last month, further reported that 85 percent of Uganda’s civil servants are hired through bribery, with 35 percent of these admitting to paying bribes to secure their jobs. This situation has rendered Uganda’s public service highly vulnerable to systemic corruption and created a vicious cycle that continues to undermine integrity within government institutions. For instance, when a job seeker pays a bribe to secure a position in the public service, their first priority often becomes recovering the money they invested in obtaining the job.

According to the IG study, “Some even take out loans to pay these bribes, hoping to recover the money through kickbacks once employed.” Those who attempt to repay these loans using their official salaries soon realise that the earnings are not enough to cover such “investments.”

And as a result resort to corrupt practices; the abuse of entrusted power for private gain. Over time, once such behaviour is normalised and seen as effective, it evolves into a habit. This habit not only undermines efficient service delivery but also perpetuates an entrenched culture of corruption within the public sector. These revelations highlight the urgent need for a national mindset shift, one that moves beyond blaming institutions to fostering personal responsibility and collective action against corruption. First, a corrupt-free Uganda will not be built by government agencies alone, it begins with every citizen.

Each of us has a personal responsibility to act with integrity and reject the culture of bribery that has taken root in society. When citizens stop normalising corruption and start demanding accountability from those in power, the cycle begins to break. Second, silence, as many anti-corruption activists warn, is the oxygen that keeps corruption alive. Every time we turn a blind eye to an official who abuses public resources or accept corruption as “business as usual,” we strengthen the very systems that oppress us. True change will only come when Ugandans collectively say, “enough is enough.”

Third, the power to transform this nation lies in our voices and actions. By speaking out, refusing to pay bribes, and insisting on transparency, citizens can force a shift toward a fairer and more efficient public service.

A united, vigilant, and responsible citizenry is Uganda’s greatest weapon against corruption. Lastly, only through collective effort can Uganda build a transparent, efficient, and people-centred public sector. One that truly serves its citizens and drives national development. The fight against corruption starts with you and me.