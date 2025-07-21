Ballots and business: Why Uganda’s youth should vote for peace, stability

Uganda stands at a critical point, with more than 70 percent of its population under the age of 30, making it the second country in the world with the youngest population. ZAccording to the Uganda Bureau of Statistics (Ubos), 22.7 percent of Ugandans are aged between 18 and 30. With these figures, it is projected that in the fast-approaching 2026 General Elections, young people will represent a significant majority of voters. This demographic reality presents a remarkable opportunity for Uganda’s youth to shape the nation’s direction, particularly in terms of economic stability and growth. Unfortunately, despite their numerical advantage, young people have historically found themselves marginalised, especially during elections. Politicians often exploit the youth, using them as mere instruments for campaigns: shouting slogans, defacing opponents’ campaign posters and other materials, and inciting unrest.

As a result, in this politically charged atmosphere, several young Ugandans are unaware of their potential to drive socio-economic change through informed voting. The impact of recent elections on Uganda's economy serves as a cautionary tale. Historically, election cycles have been harbingers of economic instability. For instance, inflation soared from five percent to 30 percent in 2011 following public unrest triggered by elections. The 2016 polls saw a reported 0.2 percent decline in economic growth in the first quarter of the fiscal year, while the chaotic environment surrounding the 2021 polls further strained an economy already battered by the Covid-19 pandemic, driving away foreign direct investment and halting tourism recoveries. These economic disruptions disproportionately affect Uganda’s youth, many of whom are struggling with unemployment and trying to establish small businesses.

The essential services and job opportunities that young people rely on become jeopardised during turbulent election periods. Therefore, as we move toward the 2026 polls, it is crucial for young people to recognise the power of their votes not just as a political tool, but as a means to protect their economic future. Moreover, the urgent need for peaceful elections cannot be overstated. The cycle of violence and unrest must be broken, as it poses a significant threat to national stability and economic growth. Young people should take a stand against political manipulation and not allow themselves to be pawns in a game that ultimately harms their future. When instability prevails, investments decline and job opportunities diminish. Thus, advocating for peaceful electoral processes becomes not just a civic duty, but a self-preservation strategy for the youth. To change the narrative, young Ugandans must reject tokenism and sectarianism, choosing instead to focus on electing credible and principled leaders.

The goal should be to prioritise leaders who are committed to sustainable policies that address contemporary challenges such as unemployment, business development, and climate change. Visionary leadership matters—those who are interested in long-term solutions rather than short-term political gain must be at the forefront. Furthermore, young people need to actively seek strategic leadership roles within political parties and advocate for meaningful intergenerational dialogue. By demanding an inclusive Uganda where dignity, security, and opportunity are accorded to all, they can create a collective agenda that transcends political affiliations.

As we approach the 2026 polls, the youth must leverage their numbers to advocate for fair and peaceful elections. It’s time to vote for leaders committed to addressing economic issues, not merely money-driven deals. The upcoming elections present a golden opportunity for young people to collectively voice their concerns, define their priorities, and ensure these are reflected in the manifestos of the leaders they choose. Our nation’s future hinges on its youth. The 2026 General Elections can symbolise a turning point where the potential of young Ugandans is fully realised, leading to a bright and sustainable future.

Mr Primus Bahiigi Atukwatse is the Country Director of the Netherlands Institute for Multiparty Democracy (NIMD).



