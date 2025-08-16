Why Uganda works for refugee employment

Benjamin is a Congolese refugee who has built a successful career in Uganda's hospitality industry. Now a guest relations officer at a hotel in Kampala, Benjamin's journey began with an apprenticeship as a concierge. Through hard work and his language skills, he rose quickly through the ranks. His story is just one example of how Uganda is providing opportunities for refugees to build new lives and careers. Uganda's progressive refugee policies are key to Benjamin’s success. As Africa’s largest refugee-hosting nation, Uganda is home to nearly two million displaced persons. Unlike many countries, Uganda allows refugees to work, own property, and access public services like healthcare and education on equal terms with nationals.

But Uganda’s welcoming policies are not the only reason for the success of refugees like Benjamin. Uganda’s recognition of the economic value refugees bring plays a significant role. Hospitality, for example, is one sector where refugees have found success. Refugees like Benjamin bring multilingual abilities such as French, which is invaluable for businesses engaging with international clients. This advantage has led businesses to see refugees as assets, not liabilities. Benjamin's success is not unique to the hotel. Refugees are finding success across Uganda in sectors such as retail, media, and education. However, challenges remain. Despite progressive policies, many refugees still struggle to find stable, year-round employment. The informal economy, while offering opportunities, can be insecure and seasonal, limiting long-term career prospects.

Yet, the entrepreneurial spirit among refugees is strong, with many creating their own businesses that benefit both refugees and host communities. The private sector in Uganda has begun to recognise the value of refugees as employees and entrepreneurs. Companies are seeing that refugees bring valuable skills in cross-border trade and multilingual communication. The Uganda Hotel Owners Association (UHOA) has played a major role in helping refugees gain formal employment in the hotel industry. UHOA Chief Executive Officer Jean Byamugisha says around 70 percent of refugees trained through their programmes have successfully transitioned into formal employment. A key feature of Uganda’s approach is that refugees are integrated into local communities, rather than being confined to camps. This integration makes it easier for refugees to enter the labour market and reduces the stigma they face.

The view of hiring refugees has shifted from a "charitable" act to a strategic business decision. Hotel owners now recognise that employing refugees benefits both the workforce and the economy, fostering opportunities for both refugees and Ugandans. Uganda’s model stands in stark contrast to the more restrictive policies in many other countries. When governments provide refugees with the tools to succeed, it benefits not just the refugees but the entire country. The question now is: how can Uganda’s example be replicated globally? For Uganda, the next step is to further leverage the private sector’s role in refugee employment. Companies can support refugee skills development, offer market-relevant jobs, and share success stories to inspire others.

At Amahoro Coalition, we are connecting the private sector with refugee talent and ensuring companies recognise the value of hiring refugees. Uganda’s approach is more than the success of one individual, one hotel, or even one sector. It is a systemic change that recognises the potential of displaced people and integrates them into society. Uganda’s model shows what is possible when policy and action align. The future of refugee employment is bright, not just for Benjamin, but for millions of refugees seeking a chance to rebuild their lives.

Ms Daisy Bartlett, Amahoro Coalition



