Why underreport African conflicts?

While the world focuses on conflicts in the Middle East and Europe, underreported wars in Africa are creating humanitarian crises of epic proportions, deeply affecting people, livelihoods and regional stability.

Two major conflicts are at the heart of a significant portion of humanitarian missions deployed in Africa: The war in DRC and Sudan. In both countries, the number of victims has continued to rise.

By the end of 2023, Sudan had seen more than 7.3 million displaced persons. In the eastern DRC, the war had displaced more than 7.1 million people. Today, armed attacks from all sides persist, challenging all the efforts made for humanitarian assistance.

In Sudan’s 67 years as an independent state, the country has known more times of war than peace. Half a million people died in the First Sudanese Civil War (1955–1972). Two million people died in the Second Sudanese Civil War (1983–2005). An estimated 300,000 died in the war in Darfur. Other conflicts in eastern Sudan, the Nuba Mountains, and Blue Nile were also destructive.

So, the ferocious fighting that broke out in Sudan on April 15, 2023 is only the tip of what the violence could become. The conflict sees Sudan’s national army fighting a national paramilitary force for supremacy. While the causes are both a legacy of the dysfunctions of the Sudanese state and the naked ambition of military elites, it is the similarities of the forces, rather than their differences, that matter most.

Both forces have a record of brutality and rampant destruction. Both would be guilty of crimes in recent and previous conflicts. Both are prepared to make commitments they have no intention of honouring. Both are economically formidable actors with ample supplies of arms, ammunition, and money to sustain high levels of organised violence.

In addition to internal displacement, the conflicts in Sudan and DR Congo have led to influx of refugees to neighbouring countries such as Uganda, Chad, Egypt, Libya, Central African Republic, South Sudan and Ethiopia.

To improve the situation, various entities, including the UN, the Intergovernmental Authority on Development (Igad) - a regional bloc in the Horn of Africa, USA and African Union, have made efforts to bring the warring factions to the negotiation table to establish lasting peace and truce.

But the disjointed approach of the talks, with each entity trying to lead the mediation on its own, and lack of coherence have stalled the negotiations.

Talks repeatedly collapse because external powers and proxies, with vested interests, oppose peace in Sudan and the DR Congo. Sudan’s strategic Red Sea location and its valuable resources—agricultural land, gold, livestock, oil, Arabic gum, and cotton—highly demanded in the Middle East, make the stakes extremely high.

On the other hand, the DRC has the world’s largest reserves of cobalt and the seventh-largest reserves of copper. It is estimated that the demand for cobalt is expected to reach 222,000 tonnes by 2025.

When conflicts of this magnitude occur in Europe or the Middle East, global media and the international community mobilize extensive resources to cover the affected areas. They highlight the various dynamics of the wars, including their origins, impacts, and the demands of the conflicting parties. That coverage and exposure triggers action, including humanitarian assistance, mediation and intervention by the international community, which de-escalates the situation.

In Africa, the situation is starkly different. Conflicts such as the one in DR Congo have persisted for decades and the situation in Sudan is escalating. Yet, the response from the international media and community has been sluggish. It is a collective failure on the part of the international community.