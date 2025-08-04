Why UPC must choose unity over pride

The Uganda Peoples Congress (UPC) has been locked in internal fights for decades. Every election cycle brings petitions, injunctions and factional battles, while neutral members watch helplessly as their party bleeds.

And in the shadows, others quietly benefit from this slow-motion implosion because a divided UPC weakens the national Opposition and erodes public trust in political alternatives.

For many long-time supporters, this is not merely a question of leadership disputes; it is about whether the UPC still has the strength to remain relevant in national politics.

For a while, Jimmy Akena faced criticism over questions about the legality of his leadership. That debate intensified when he declared his intention to run for president.

Almost overnight, old cases revived, new petitions emerged and, recently, letters from within UPC itself landed on the party electoral commission’s desk, challenging the delegates’ conference decision to extend Akena’s term by 12 months so he could be nominated. The result has been an atmosphere of suspicion, with loyalists and sceptics trading accusations instead of building strategies for electoral competitiveness.

This matters because Akena commands notable support in Lango Sub-region. His candidacy could energise parts of the country where UPC has historical strength and help it reclaim parliamentary and local council seats. A united UPC, even with its contradictions, could compete nationally again.

But division keeps the party busy fighting itself rather than presenting a credible national alternative, and that reality weakens everyone within the party, not just one faction.

Yet unity does not mean imposing Akena on unwilling factions, nor factions clinging stubbornly to their positions. Akena must extend an olive branch, initiating genuine dialogue about stabilising the party for at least the next five years.

Party presidential contenders Peter Walubiri, Joseph Ochieno, Dennis Adim Enap and other actors must also consider whether, for the sake of survival and effective participation in the presidential election, they can suspend their disputes, swallow pride and give Akena the benefit of the doubt for one electoral cycle. This does not have to be permanent.

A fair agreement could be reached: if Akena fails to win the presidency, UPC would hold an open leadership contest in 2031, or if a coalition government emerges, the party will negotiate a formal power-sharing arrangement.

This way, the party survives intact, contests strongly in the national election and retains flexibility to determine its long-term leadership path. The choice before UPC is not about surrendering one side to the other; it is about creating space to fight tomorrow’s battles from a position of strength.

Some insist bending party rules is unacceptable. Ordinarily, they are right. But political history shows that existential crises often require uncomfortable flexibility.

In the 1990s, Britain’s Labour Party abandoned strict socialist doctrine under Tony Blair’s “New Labour” reforms, shedding dogma and winning a landslide.

Japan’s perpetually factionalised Liberal Democratic Party bypassed formal leadership rules for decades, using informal power-sharing to maintain dominance.

After America’s chaotic 1968 Democratic convention, the party scrapped long-standing delegate rules to restore credibility. UPC, too, faces an existential moment. Endless litigation has paralysed it.

The party needs pragmatism, not more courtrooms; humility, not grandstanding.

A time-bound pact could rally around one presidential candidate while reorganising grassroots structures, reigniting its traditional support base and preparing for a future in which UPC is nationally relevant again.

This is not about surrendering principle. It is about prioritising survival. Think of a family in a fierce quarrel when a venomous snake slithers into the room. Do they keep arguing, or kill the snake first? UPC’s snake is division, infiltration and external manipulation.

Deal with it now; debate later in a house still standing. UPC has already squandered too many years in internal warfare.

It must now sacrifice a few more by choosing negotiation over litigation, humility over ego and unity over pride. If the party acts now, it will still have a future worth fighting for. If it does not, history will record how it stood by while its house burned, quarrelling over who owned the bricks.

Peter Cromwell Okello is a supporter of the Uganda Peoples Congress (UPC).