Why US republicans go crawling back to Trump 

Donald Trump has been convicted on 34 felony counts of falsifying business records. But this is unlikely to make much difference to the Republican Party. Not only is he still the GOP’s presumptive presidential nominee; Republicans have proved perfectly willing to forgive his indiscretions, however serious.

To be sure, Trump’s position is not nearly as strong as the headlines suggest. In fact, his lead in the polls remains within the margin of error, and in the ongoing Republican primaries, he continues to lose 10-20 percent of the vote to Nikki Haley, who dropped out of the race more than two months ago.

Nonetheless, high-profile Republicans – including those who have criticised Trump sharply in the past – have been scrambling to get on the former president’s good side before November. We know their motivation is not to “Make America Great Again” (MAGA), as Trump’s 2016 campaign slogan promised. So, what is going on?

Let us begin by listing who some of these people are. For starters, there is former US attorney general William Barr. Despite doing all he could to protect Trump from his own bad behaviour while in office, Barr turned on his former boss after Trump attempted to subvert the 2020 election. Barr described Trump’s actions as “nauseating” and “despicable,” concluding that he “shouldn’t be anywhere near the Oval Office.”

Barr knows that, if elected in November, Trump will keep his promise to enact retribution against those who have wronged him personally and politically. Barr doesn’t want to go to prison. On the contrary, he did Trump favours as attorney general, expanding the role of the Justice Department so that it could serve as the president’s personal legal-defence firm, and he wants credit. He won’t get it. But because Trump has previously shown a willingness to “forgive” those who publicly prostrate themselves before him – the more humiliating the act of contrition, the better – Barr will give it a try.

Then there is Oklahoma Senator James Lankford, who recently endorsed Trump even though the former president attacked him for his role in negotiating a bipartisan immigration bill.

Lankford can claim that he is siding with Trump because of policy differences with Joe Biden, but it seems clear that what really matters to him is preempting the emergence of a more-MAGA-than-thou primary challenger in his staunchly Republican home state.

There is another reason why Barr, Lankford, and others, such as New Hampshire Governor Chris Sununu, are willing to engage in this public self-abnegation. As The Atlantic magazine’s McKay Coppins has observed, turning on Trump requires Republicans to leave “their social [and political] ecosystem.”

Each of these people – and many more who have yet to come out of the woodwork – is a product of an authoritarian movement that has no qualms about purging those who show anything less than total loyalty to the leader.

The Republican Party has become infested with cowards, freaks, grifters, and fascists. Many of these people spoke out when they thought Trump wouldn’t return, when they expected to bear no costs, or when it suited their personal and political circumstances. In other words, turning against Trump was a short-term calculation.

Their return to the fold represents nothing more than the ongoing rationalisation of their positions in the MAGA ecosystem. Such is the sorry state of the Republican leadership class. Some of us will never forget the transgressions of these “boneless wonder[s]” (to use Winston Churchill’s phrase). They have demonstrated their fecklessness and should never again be allowed to occupy positions of public trust.

Unfortunately, they are unlikely to face serious consequences. In America today, if you support Trump and he wins, you’re in fine fettle. If you support Trump and he loses, most of official Washington will welcome you back with open arms.