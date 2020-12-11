Why we can’t cure HIV 100 years later

By Usamah Kabuye More by this Author

As the global attention remains largely on finding a vaccine for the Covid-19 pandemic, the usual human “killers” like malaria and HIV/Aids continue to claim millions of lives, particularly in developing countries.

In marking this year’s World Aids Day, the concern about HIV, as with Covid-19, is finding a cure. Unlike the recent Covid-19, which is believed to have emerged from Wuhan in China, about 100 years have passed without finding a cure for HIV.

Notwithstanding the two incredible cases in 2008 and 2018, where two individuals got “cured” of HIV through a cocktail of therapies and medical procedures, there is still no proven single cure for HIV. So, why can’t we cure HIV/Aids after 10 decades of battling with the virus?

In order to answer this million-dollar question, first let us examine how HIV infects people and progresses into Aids. HIV spreads through exchanges of bodily fluids, unprotected sex and contaminated needles. Fortunately, it cannot spread by air, water or casual contact.

Individuals of any age, sexual orientation, gender and race can contract HIV. Once in the body, HIV infects cells that are part of the immune system. It particularly targets helper T cells, which help to defend the body against bacterial and fungal infections.

HIV is a retro-virus, which means it can write its genetic code into the genome of infected cells, co-opting them into making more copies of the virus.

During the first stage of HIV infection, the virus replicates within helper T cells, destroying many of them in the process.

At this stage, patients often experience flu-like symptoms, but are typically not yet in danger. However, after a few months to several years during which time the patient may look and feel healthy, the virus continues to replicate and destroy T cells. When T cell count drops, patients are in danger of contracting deadly opportunistic infections that healthy immune systems can normally handle. This stage of HIV infection is known as Aids.

The good news is that there are drugs that are highly effective in managing levels of HIV and preventing T cell count from getting low enough for HIV to progress to Aids. With anti-retroviral therapy (ART), most HIV-positive people can live longer and healthier lives and are much less likely to infect others. However, there are two major catches: HI-positive patients should keep taking drugs for the rest of their lives since ART cannot cure HIV. Failure to adhere to HIV treatment regimen can lead to the virus making a deadly comeback.

So, how do HIV drugs work?

The most commonly prescribed ones prevent the viral genome from being copied and incorporated into a host cell’s DNA. Other drugs prevent the virus from maturing or assembling, causing HIV to be unable to infect new cells in the body. Unfortunately, HIV hides in the DNA of healthy T cells where current drugs cannot reach it.

Most T cells die shortly after being infected with HIV, but in a tiny percentage, the instructions for building more HIV viruses lie dormant — sometimes for years.

So, even if we could wipe out HIV virus from an infected person, one of those infected T cells could initiate a resurgence of HIV replication and start spreading the virus again. The other major catch is that not everyone in the world has access to the HIV therapies that could save their lives.

For instance, by 2021 in sub-Saharan Africa, which accounts for more that 70 per cent of HIV patients worldwide, anti-retro viral drugs could reach only about one in every three HIV-positive patients.

A mix of political, economic and cultural barriers makes effective prevention and treatment difficult. And even in the US, HIV still claims more than 10,000 lives every year.

However, there is ample cause for hope. Researchers may be closer than ever to developing a cure. Some researchers are trying to use a drug which activates all cells harbouring the HIV genetic information.

Mr Usamah Kabuye is lecturer, Department of Animal Science, King Ceasor University, Kampala.




