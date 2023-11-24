Why we need to localise climate change stories

In the last few months, many Ugandans have been talking about the torrential rains currently hitting different parts of the country. The words climate change are frequently cited – there has not been heavy prolonged rains in the country for many years like we are seeing today.

Those in Kampala city are mostly bothered about the floods, potholes, damaged roads and the cumulative impact of these on work schedules and transport to and from work, etc. This is very much the same with upcountry towns. For those in the villages, it is mostly about spoilt crops due to excessive rain which has a direct implication on the food basket – nationwide.

The media is covering more or less these limited perspectives of climate change. We see photos of floods here and there, photos and lamentations about potholes, and tragedies arising out of the floods and potholes. The same is awash on social media with audio-visual clips here and there about the weather.

Findings of a recent research/study by Internews (shared by Reuters Institute) perhaps explains the staccato and not-so-deep coverage of climate stories in our media. At least 468 journalists from Ethiopia, Kenya, Uganda, and Tanzania were interviewed. The report notes that;

“The biggest obstacles to effective climate change reporting in East Africa include insufficient coverage, generic stories with a global perspective rather than local focus, a lack of access to climate experts and a lack of training and specialisation in climate and environment reporting amongst journalists and newsrooms.

As a result of the above our audiences are not getting the local climate change stories they should know to inform different aspects of their life or to make decisions. And they are often misinformed.

“Mainstream media has overemphasised the rainfall that El Niño will bring to the region, predicting loss of life and livelihoods. But the effects of El Niño and La Niña in Sub-Saharan Africa have been sensationalised and at times confused with the normal annual wet and dry seasons, notes Jackie Lidubwi who led this research for Internews.

The report adds: “…international agendas or national perspectives tend to dominate what information is available and these narratives shape reporting on climate in East Africa. The report recommends greater localisation of stories by journalists in East Africa, including in local languages.”

Now how do you localise a climate change story? That’s the dilemma many journalists face. Climate is a big thing in terms of time and space. Specialised training should definitely help but focusing on associated effects and solutions is the quickest way to localise climate change stories.

As Mitali Mukherjee, co-author of a report titled, “Climate change news audiences: Analysis of news use and attitudes in eight countries”, notes;

“People want more solutions journalism [with a focus on the climate crisis]. And essentially, that means that they’re looking for not just positive stories, but they’re looking for what’s working in a community and what might be replicated in another.”

That might sound abstract but let’s take flooding on our roads in the city and inter-town highways, for instance. One solution journalism story that could highlight cause-effect-and-remedy is that of the men and women that every morning show up to trim grass off the roadsides and around storm drain channels.

The result of this seemingly innocuous activity is that it facilitates soil erosion and silting which in turn blocks the drainage channels, especially the culverts. From this, the storm waters break the drainage embankment, flooding the roads and everything further downhill. Result? Roads are damaged; you see a rather neat drainage channel alongside a road with deep gullies and silt sitting on half of it.

Solution? Get these women and men to plant grass, instead of digging it out. And when it is overgrown, it should simply be mowed. Where has this worked? Visit neighbouring Rwanda city of Kigali and the countryside road. You will be amazed!

Perhaps when the media drums this up repeatedly, the responsible persons at Kampala City Council Authority (KCCA) and Uganda National Roads Authority (UNRA), for example, will be forced to learn these basic lessons Primary Five pupils understand and can explain so well.

So, climate change journalism can be best localised through solution journalism. Of course we do not bet that these simple lessons will be learnt because not everyone wants a solution. Some want problems for the opportunities they create for them.

