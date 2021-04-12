Why we should rotate presidency

By Guest Writer More by this Author

Uganda has an ugly political profile because of leaders who feel leadership is their preserve.

Former president Idi Amin openly declared himself life president and if it were not for the war against him, his dream would come true.

Apollo Militon Obote, during the two episodes of his presidency, showed no sign of leaving power until he was forced out, while President Museveni has tactfully kept in power endlessly.



The framers of the 1995 Constitution were foresighted and without doing business as usual, provided for provisions where the insatiable love for power would be managed.

They provided for ways that presidents can leave office in dignity. Referring to history and the past political experience, the framer of the Constitution found it absolutely necessary to provide for presidential term and age limits in the Constitution.

Truth be told that the office of a president is “sweet” and no one, except a principled person, would wish to be out of it willingly and it is also true that while in that office, there are trials and tribulations which attract actions and reactions, some of which may lead to making mistakes.

The longer someone keeps in power the higher the probability of making more mistakes or using the power and authority he or she has to do unspeakable acts, should his or her grip on power be threatened.

Advertisement

Studies have also revealed that overstaying in power fatigues the people and attracts resentment. The reaction to the resentment by the leaders and the State may be so ruthless and devastating. The Constitution, therefore, provided for limits as a way of checking these excesses.



While the legislators are considering restoring of the presidential term limits, which is very much welcome, it is also important to consider the election of presidents to become rotational. All regions in Uganda have men and women who qualify and are capable of leading this country.

It is my considered view that the presidency be drawn based on the broad regionalisation of Uganda, that is, central/Buganda Region, eastern region stretching from the Nile or Busoga to Karamoja, northern region covering Lango, Acholi and West Nile sub-regions, and western region stretching from Bunyoro through Tooro /Kasese to Ankole and Kigezi.

If we have two five-year terms, each region should set itself up to rule the country for the two terms, fielding candidates from whom all Ugandans will chose a president. This may have some demerits but certainly, it is a better alternative to addressing the political instability.

This arrangement brings with it orderliness, equal participation and responsibility, psychological, social political satisfaction and it will lead to some form of regional power and economic balancing.

Indirectly, a spirit of competition in providing the best governance practices will be developed, leading to effective service delivery with the purpose of leaving a memorable legacy.

Given the current state of political distress in the country, coupled with high levels of governance challenges, it is worth trying the option of regional rotational presidency. This is likely to bring sanity to Uganda’s politics and reduce the unnecessary and ruthless reactions to people with dissenting political beliefs.

Life is meaningless if there is no political order and no peace. Nothing is equal to living a life in its fullness and satisfaction, a life of no fear and worry but of hope. This kind of life can only be realised when the question of the presidency is settled.

Mr Odoy is a senior citizen and a human rights and good governance promoter.

johnmary@gmail.com