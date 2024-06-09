Why we should save environment

As we celebrate World Environment Day, it is imperative that we recognise the critical role that businesses play in shaping our planet’s future. For too long, the pursuit of profit by our enterprises has come at the expense of the environment, perpetuating a cycle of degradation and pollution that threatens the very foundation of our existence.

However, I firmly believe that businesses can be a force for good, driving sustainable growth and development. The pursuit of sustainable development goals (SDGs) extends beyond governmental responsibility, demanding active engagement from businesses.

In Uganda, environmental challenges pose significant threats to human health and economic development, necessitating a rethink in businesses’ approach to sustainability. The country faces alarming environmental statistics, including the annual loss of 200,000 hectares of forest cover, equivalent to 1.3 percent of its total forest area.

Air pollution also poses significant health risks. Moreover, up to 90 percent of water sources are contaminated, according to recent figures by the World Health Organisation.

Additionally, Kampala alone generates more than 600 tonnes of plastic waste daily, with only 10 percent being properly disposed of. Uganda also ranks as the 12th most vulnerable and 49th least prepared country out of 195 in addressing climate change, according to the Global Climate Index.

Production and productivity of small holder farmers and agribusinesses continues to suffer from climate change vagaries evidenced by change in patterns of rainfall, drought and temperature.

However, I remain optimistic that we can turn the tide. My work as a sustainability and environmental activist has taken me across the country where I have seen firsthand the impact that responsible business practices can have, from reducing energy consumption to implementing sustainable supply chain management.

Investing in renewable energy is a critical step towards reducing reliance on fossil fuels and mitigating the impacts of climate change. In Uganda, we have the potential to generate more than 5,000 MW of electricity from solar and wind sources, reducing our reliance on fossil fuels (IRENA, 2020).

Reducing waste is another key area of focus, particularly plastic waste. Businesses can implement recycling programmes, reduce packaging, and promote sustainable consumption practices. Promoting eco-friendly products is also crucial, as it supports sustainable agriculture practices and reduces the use of harmful chemicals.

This not only benefits the environment but also supports local communities and promotes economic development. Practices such as agroforestry and permaculture can increase crop yields by up to 50 percent, reduce chemical use, and promote biodiversity.

This approach will also guarantee market availability for our farmers, both locally and internationally. Businesses must recognise the importance of sustainable water management, reducing their water footprint and implementing efficient irrigation systems. In Uganda, where water scarcity is a growing concern, this is particularly critical.

Financial institutions can bridge this gap by providing financing for innovative technologies, advisory services, and incentives to maximise the impact of sustainable measures. Responsible lenders can play a central role in this transformation by recognising initiatives and unlocking innovative financing mechanisms to support climate-proofing against future disasters.

Bank of Uganda can promote business sustainability in Uganda through various regulatory policy interventions. These include establishing guidelines that integrate Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) factors into lending decisions, encouraging sustainable practices, and refusing funding to environmentally harmful activities such as deforestation and pollution.

Additionally, the Bank of Uganda can encourage banks to provide financing and technical assistance to SMEs, enabling them to transition to sustainable business models, similar to Ecobank Uganda’s initiative.

These measures will collectively drive Uganda’s sustainability journey. Through collaborative efforts, we can create a more sustainable future for Uganda. We have a moral obligation to act - to ourselves, our children, and the planet. The urgency for change cannot be overstated; we must take action now to secure a sustainable tomorrow.