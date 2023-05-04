Why young adults avoid most family gatherings

If you’re a young adult who has completed your studies but have not yet settled down, you must be quite acquainted with these queries.

When are you getting married? When are you giving us grandchildren? When should we expect a wedding; When are you bringing us a son-in-law or daughter-in-law?

Marriage in this case, I mean the culturally and often legally recognized union between people called spouses.

The pressure from parents, relatives, friends, and society at large for young adults, particularly women, to get married is mammoth, to the point that someone feels they are in an ‘interrogation room’ when such conversations crop up during family get-togethers.

In this busy world where everyone is chasing different things; it is paramount that one regularly spares time to spend quality time with family, for bonding purposes, reduce stress, and create lasting memories. But what happens when some people don’t feel at ease during these assemblies?

Recently, I was listening to a local radio station, and the presenters asked a question. “What are some of the reasons you may stay away from family gatherings? And as listeners called in to give their responses; this caught my attention.

In most replies from both men and women, the issue of family members over and over again asking them when they are getting married was highly pronounced.

Some said they no longer attend family events because they know a relative(s) will ask them when they are bringing a wife or husband.

To avoid answering such questions, some will fake sickness, have busy work schedules, or lie about being away on a business trip.

Some topics such as marriage, childbirth, and fertility among others are tricky, and maybe we should tread carefully when we are asking people, unless we are really close to them, or they choose to tell us.

Pushing people into marriage could have negative consequences, and things could end in tears such as divorce and separation, and not forgetting the likelihood of domestic violence and abuse.

In my personal view, marriage is a beautiful thing, and I support it 100 percent. All my life, I have been surrounded by married people, whom I admire, and who make me love the institution of marriage the most.

However, we cannot deny the fact that times have changed. Unlike many years ago when a bigger percentage of women and men married when they were much younger, in recent years, most people are marrying when they are a bit older.

More than ever before, young adults including women are choosing to pursue higher education/careers before settling down and starting families.

The standards of living are increasingly going up, and some people want to be financially sound before settling down. Others want to first discover who they are; before they commit to someone else.

Others simply don’t want to get married! Then the fear of commitment, and high divorce/separation rates are other factors hindering the millennials, those born from 1981-1996 from waiting to settle immediately.

Lastly, today’s breed of men and women is wanting, and there is some kind of mistrust between the two!

Some women are materialistic, they are not interested in marriage, but in what the man can provide (cars, money, expensive gifts, and comfort), but at the onset of any slight misunderstanding, some women flee!

On the other hand, some men are just promiscuous and not serious about marriage, they run after every woman that crosses their paths, and no woman or very few can stand such a man.

So, as we wonder or ask why some young adults are choosing to marry when they are older in their late 20s, 30s, or even 40s, let’s remember this!

When it comes to marriage, the timing is not the same for everyone.

Stop putting people under unnecessary pressure to get married, they will marry when they want, when they are ready, or when they find someone they are compatible with.