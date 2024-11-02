Will Americans make history on Tuesday?

On Tuesday, November 5, Americans have a golden opportunity to make history by electing the first female president of the United States of America, which declared independence from Britain 248 years ago on July 4, 1776.

The presidential candidate who is poised to break through the glass ceiling is US vice president Kamala Harris of the Democratic Party. About 244 million American voters go to the polls on Tuesday in what some pundits have called “Armageddon elections” which reminds me of elections held in many African countries, including some in our neck of the woods.

Africa and the world will be watching with keen interest as Americans cast their votes to elect a president, 435 members of the House of Representatives, 34 out of 100 members of the Senate and 13 governors of states. The main event is the presidential election featuring former president Donald Trump of the Republican Party and Ms Harris. If he wins, Mr Trump at 78 years old will be the oldest person to be elected US president while his comparatively young opponent, Ms Harris, celebrated her 60th birthday on October 20.

Mr Trump would be in good company at an AU summit with the likes of Cameroon’s president Paul Biya who is 91 years old. Whereas Trump’s campaign slogan remains “Make America Great Again” (MAGA), a central theme of his second presidential bid is “retribution” which he announced in March 2023 at the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC). Trump told the gathering of right-wing Americans, “In 2016, I declared, I am your voice. Today I add: I am your warrior.

I am your justice. And for those who have been wronged and betrayed, I am your retribution.” The incredible remarks Trump made at CPAC in 2023 are mind-boggling, outrageous, provocative and unacceptable in a civilised society. Trump framed the 2024 presidential election in apocalyptic terms as “the final battle” and promised to use the enormous power of the presidency for political reprisals to revenge against his political enemies.

Trump has focused his campaign on border security and immigration. He has made several false, misleading, offensive and wild allegations against Haitians, Mexicans and Latinos whom he accused of being criminals.Unlike any previous presidential candidate in American history, Trump has shamelessly made vicious personal attacks against Harris, many of which are crude, racist, misogynistic and sexist in nature.

Harris has framed her campaign as “a choice between freedom and chaos” based on the ideals of liberty and the future of America. Harris is a moderate Democrat and a strong advocate of a woman’s right to abortion. She has focused her economic proposals on lowering the cost of living for the middle class and small businesses.

Harris’ campaign is notable for its optimistic and joyful tone, unlike Trump’s campaign. If what happened at the 2020 elections and its aftermath in January 2021 are any guide and pointer, the contest between Trump and Harris is indeed an “Armageddon election” characterised by hostility and war of words which could easily escalate into a hot war if Trump does not win the presidential election, which is very likely.

In a desperate, strange and illegal bid to bribe American voters and influence the outcome of the 2024 elections, American business tycoon Elon Musk announced a dubious scheme on October 19 under which $1 million would be awarded daily and randomly until polling day to a registered voter in one of seven swing states who has signed an online petition.

Against the background of his record, a second term for Trump as president is a recipe for disaster for the USA, Europe, Africa and the world. I predict victory for Ms Kamala Harris who is much better, credible, fit and suitable to be president of the USA.