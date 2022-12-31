Will/can an African nation shine at the next World Cup?

The World Cup final is out of the way, but it is going to keep us talking throughout this Christmas season, in part because it delivered many firsts: the first World Cup to be hosted by an Arab nation; first World Cup where an African-Arab nation, Morocco, reached the semi-final; first World Cup to kick off in November and finish in December; first World Cup where a female referee and her female assistants refereed a match; and, crucially, first World Cup with arguably the most sensational end.

It was truly epic and riveting — proof perhaps that the thrill football gives its fans sometimes surpasses all expectations and is unrivalled.

Football is always going to be hugely popular because it is the only sport that mimics life as we know it. All the ups and downs we see in real life; the underhand methods people use to try to get what is proving elusive, or to prevent the worst (footballers literally pull shirts of their opponents); the misses and hits, the last-minute stroke of luck that comes when despair has set in; being in the right place at the right time and vice versa — all these play out on the pitch when 20 men are chasing the ball, with two others busy between goal posts trying to ensure the ball does not cross the goalline.

Fifa World Cup 2022 was the 22nd tournament. I have been lucky enough to watch all the tournaments (certainly not all the matches) since 1986. Since the World Cup started, the trophy has been going to either a European or a South American nation. Brazil’s record as the nation that has lifted the trophy the most remains intact. Africa and Asia always manage group stages and maybe a quarter-final, although this time it was a semi-final, which is remarkable.

It is hard to explain why Asia — despite the fact it has nearly everything Europe has in terms of infrastructure and resources — has not been able to lift the trophy. China, Japan and the Republic of Korea (as South Korea is officially known) are not struggling financially. They are highly organised places and can hire the best coaches. Across Southeast Asia (Malaysia, Singapore and Thailand), football is a big thing, and Thai billionaire Vichai Srivaddhanaprabha, who died in a plane crash in 2018, owned Leicester City. But no country in Southeast Asia has ever qualified for the World Cup.

There is no doubt Africa has real talent considering the number of Africans signed by European leagues. But when will Africa lift the trophy? Why is it that black men in a French national football team can go all the way to the World Cup final and lift the trophy (1998 and 2018) but when they remain in Africa, the best they can achieve is to reach the quarter-final? What is the problem? Lack of money and technical competency?

If the problem is poverty, why is it that South Africa, which is doing better financially than many African countries and hosted the 2010 World Cup, does not even qualify for the World Cup when Cameroon, which only scrapes along, has qualified for the tournament many times and reached the quarter-final in 1990? (Ghana and Senegal have done as much.)

Walid Regragui, the Moroccan coach who has done Africa proud, says the continent will lift the trophy in the future. But in football, past good performance is not necessarily a predictor of future good performance. Ask Italy. Up there with the best, but nowhere to be seen in Qatar.