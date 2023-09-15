Will climate change summits deliver?

Between September 4 and 6, Nairobi, Kenya, was a beehive of activity as African heads of state, global and leading climate change campaigners met in for the Inaugural African Climate Summit 2023, which resulted in the adoption of the Nairobi Declaration on Climate Change.

Participating countries made various commitments, with a number of African countries committing to reduce their greenhouse gas emissions across the sectors of waste, energy, industrial processes and product use, agriculture and forestry. The donor governments, on the other hand, pledged various amounts in their respective currencies in climate finance for research, adaptation and increase in biodiversity finance, climate risk and early warnings systems, among other efforts to thwart climate change effects.

Climate change is one of the most pressing challenges of our time, with far-reaching consequences for humanity and the planet. Human activities, principally through emissions of greenhouse gases, have unequivocally caused global warming, with global surface temperature reaching 1.1°C above in 2011-2020. Global greenhouse gas emissions have continued to increase, with unequal historical and ongoing contributions arising from unsustainable energy use, land use and land-use change, lifestyles and patterns of consumption and production across regions, between and within countries, and among individuals.

Recognising the urgency to address this global crisis, nations around the world have come together in various international fora known as climate summits, to collectively formulate strategies and take actions to fight climate change.

One of the significant successes of climate summits lies in their ability to bring nations together, fostering dialogue and cooperation. These gatherings provide a platform for governments, scientists, experts, and civil society to exchange ideas, share experiences and build consensus on tackling climate change. Climate summits such as the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC), have facilitated the negotiation and adoption of crucial international agreements, including the Kyoto Protocol and the Paris Agreement. These agreements have united countries in their commitment to curb greenhouse gas emissions, reduce global temperature rise, and enhance resilience to the impacts of climate change.

Beyond the realm of governments, climate summits have been instrumental in generating public awareness and inspiring a global commitment to combating climate change. These high-level meetings attract media attention, creating a platform for discussions surrounding the impacts of climate change and highlighting the urgent need for action.

China, the EU and the US contribute 41.5 percent of total global emissions. The bottom 100 countries account for only 3.6 percent. However, lower-income countries which form the bottom 100 are constantly under pressure from richer nations to improve their climate targets, particularly when the financial help that has been promised in return has proven elusive. Politicians love posturing; they make grand gestures and statements without enacting meaningful change due to political and economic interests that prioritise short-term gains over long-term environmental sustainability.

These summits also reveal a colonial structure in which rich nations have an unfair advantage over the poor nations. This structure is characterised by power dynamics, where the affluent and developed nations dominate the agenda and drive global climate policy. Nairobi had so many representatives from the Global North, not because they love Africa or Kenya that much but to ensure their interests are not missed in the conversations at the summit.

The wealthiest nations, which are also the largest polluters, often dictate the agreements to be made while the poorer countries are left with the crumbs from the negotiations. Additionally, developed nations wield more power in global climate finance and technology transfer, which gives them an advantage in adopting green technologies and transitioning to cleaning energy sources.

While climate summits seem to be successful in fighting climate change by fostering cooperation, accelerating climate action, inspiring global commitment, and addressing environmental injustices, until high-income nations demonstrate that going green pays off, pushing for faster emissions cuts will be an uphill struggle at climate summits.

The fight against climate change should be a collective effort, and all nations must take their fair share in ensuring the world is made a better place for all.