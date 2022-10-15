Will the real Ugandan youth please stand up?

On Independence Day, a forward-thinking local leader in my hood decided to launch a marathon of sorts for the youth. As such, my morning was immersed in the melodic, ground shaking sounds of mobilisation by disco. The announcer kept calling on potential participants to sign up in what must have been a hastily put together but nevertheless thoughtful and noble concept.

I could easily have signed up. I was not short of backers who still believe in my athletic abilities and with our loose definition of youth, I would have made the cut. However, that would be bringing unfair advantage to the race with the benefit of experience.

While editing some writing recently, I got to reflecting on the elasticity of the term youth in our context. I decided to sample opinion and got several answers on the upper and lower limit of what makes Ugandan youth. The United Nations, without prejudice to member states’ individual definitions, regards the youth as those between the ages of 15 and 24 and these make up 16 percent of the global population.

In Uganda, that group equals 21.5 percent or close to 9.5 million people according to the Uganda Bureau of Statistics figures. If we modify our definition of youth a bit and think of the youth as those between 18 and 30 years of age, they make 22.9 percent or an estimated 10 million out of the projected 43.7 million total population of the country this year. The youth, by any definition make up at least a quarter of our population.

I am breaking down the stats to great detail because in my humble view, the national definition of youth appears to be slipping beyond recognition. When we address the youth, who are those exactly? When the local councillor was organising the youth marathon, whom did he anticipate would show up?

While it might seem like splitting hairs, it is in fact important to draw a line in the sand with our big toe so we can keep the non-youth from claiming the benefits that are designed for the actual young.

These days if you organise a party for the youth, they might be muscled out by the pot-bellied, wrinkling impersonators of youth. Perhaps we are too polite to turn them away or maybe they know the party planners and have the ability to sneak their names onto the guest list.

We should also be careful to ensure that the views that are represented as those of the youth are actually those of the right age group or else we may be working from the wrong assumptions of what the actual youth want and need.

Although the differences seem to be fading, especially for those who still feel energetic enough to run the race and those for whom the energy has waned but are still stuck in the zone of wishful thinking, age limits actually exist between youth and older age. If you don’t believe that the blurring of the line is a problem, think back to all the people who have been trying to revise their age lately, including the more than 1,000 civil servants who wanted to alter their age and postpone retirement.

I wonder if some succeeded in their endeavours. Perhaps we need to create a special interest group of the not-so-young-but-not-pensioners-yet so that we can facilitate the graduation of these overgrown youth who are swelling the numbers. The country needs to talk to and plan for the actual youth, not those who dress like them and dance like them but are not actual youth.