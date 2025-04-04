Will Umeme-UEDCL electricity switch deliver?

As Uganda experiences a monumental shift in its electricity distribution, the nation stands at a crossroads between the promise of cheaper power and the peril of unpreparedness. On April 1, 2025, the Uganda Electricity Distribution Company Limited (UEDCL), a state-owned entity, took over from Umeme, ending the latter’s 20-year concession. The government’s goal is clear, that is, to lower electricity tariffs and regain control over a critical sector. Yet, as with a change of this nature, the devil lies in the details. While the transition holds the potential for lower costs and better service, its success hinges on overcoming substantial financial and operational hurdles.

The case for change is compelling. Umeme’s 20 percent return on investment has long been blamed for keeping electricity tariffs high, stifling industrial growth and burdening households. By eliminating this intermediary, the government aims to make power more affordable, aligning with its National Development Plan IV and Vision 2040. Cheaper electricity could spark economic activity, from small enterprises to large-scale manufacturing, while easing the cost-of-living crisis for ordinary Ugandans. Moreover, state control promises greater accountability, with UEDCL pledging to invest $70 million annually in grid upgrades targeting substations, transformers, and lines to reduce outages.

If delivered, this could mean fewer blackouts and a more reliable service for the 2.2 million customers currently served by Umeme. But ambition alone won’t power the nation. The transition comes with a hefty price tag. Uganda must compensate Umeme for its unrecovered investments, estimated raises questions about long-term fiscal health. More troubling is UEDCL’s readiness. With Umeme handling 95 percent of distribution, UEDCL faces a steep learning curve. For example, managing a vast network, curbing power theft, and maintaining service quality are no small feats. Recent delays in securing funding also fuelled doubts about whether UEDCL was fully ready to take over from Umeme without plunging the country into power disruptions, eroding public trust and undermining the very goals of the transition.

Critics also warn that state control could invite inefficiencies and political meddling, citing examples from other sectors where government-run entities have struggled. These concerns are valid as bureaucracy and patronage could easily derail UEDCL’s mission. However, this isn’t inevitable. With strong governance, transparency, and accountability, state-owned companies can thrive, as seen in countries like Norway and Singapore, or even Ethiopia as is the case with Ethiopian airlines. Uganda can learn from these models, ensuring that UEDCL operates with clear performance targets and is insulated from political interference. The government must also engage the public, sharing detailed plans and progress updates to build confidence. After all, this isn’t just about wires and poles, it’s about powering Uganda’s future.

Finally, the Umeme-UEDCL transition is a gamble, but one worth taking if carried out with precision. Lower tariffs and better service are within reach, but only if the government addresses the financial strains and operational gaps head-on. Transparency is also key as Ugandans deserve to know how their power will be managed and what safeguards are in place. The stakes are high, and the margin for error is slim. Will this be a bright new chapter for Uganda’s energy sector, or a blackout waiting to happen? The answer lies not in promises, but in tangible realisation of UEDCL’s mission. Ugandans will be keenly watching.

This article was co-authored by Danson Kimani (PhD), an associate professor at the University of Sheffield, United Kingdom, and Henry Mugisha (PhD), a lecturer and head of department Postgraduate Studies, School of Business, Uganda Christian University.







