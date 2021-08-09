Wills: What they are and why you need one

By Guest Writer More by this Author

There is a common adage that the only two certainties in life are death and taxes. Nevertheless, approaching the topic of mortality has never grown easier despite it being a certainty. Yet it is an inevitable discussion if one has the fortune of having property and is interested in that property surviving and thriving past their death.

However, estate planning is not done only in the predictable anticipation of death but also in the unfortunate event of being incapacitated by things like mental illness or even abject physical incapacity and old age. Estate planning essentially covers arrangements where a person decides who will own and manage their assets when they die or otherwise become incapacitated. It is thus pertinent for everyone to have at least a basic understanding of the value of estate planning and how they might go about it. In this article however, we shall concentrate on the aspect of wills.

Wills are known to most, but not fully understood by all. In simple terms, a will can be seen as that legal document where a person (whom we call a testator) sets out wishes that are to take effect upon their death. It is worth noting that a will is ambulatory – it will only take effect upon the testator’s demise. Before the testator’s death, the document is a mere declaration of intention.

A person who dies having made a valid will is recognized as being “testate” whereas one who leaves no valid will is termed “intestate”. Legally, these estates are treated differently. The key word though is “valid”. Where the validity of a will is successfully challenged, Court will not grant probate (the authority to put into effect whatever the will says).

A valid will requires soundness of mind (even though a mentally ill person can make one during a lucid interval where they are of sound mind); being of legal age; disposing of certain property that one has the power to dispose of; setting out the intended beneficiaries clearly and of course proper attestation. Attestation means that the testator, when signing the will, should be seen to have signed the will by at least two people. According to the Succession Act, Cap 162 which governs wills in Uganda, those two people need not be present at the same time although it is preferable in practice that they are. Regarding changes to a will, the law allows one to amend their will by way of a codicil. The effect of such changes may be to explain, modify, or even revoke a will or part of it. Codicils help to ensure that the will is always updated to reflect the realities of one’s estate as the years go by.

During the lifetime of the testator, a will may be revoked. Such revocation may be express, implied or by destruction. Where a testator intends to expressly revoke a will, a document containing an express revocation clause such as “I revoke all former wills and testamentary dispositions earlier made by me” may suffice. Though not expressed, the revocation of a will may be implied where a later will or codicil is inconsistent with the earlier will or codicil. Revocation by destruction on the other hand happens in circumstances such as where the testator tears or otherwise destroys the whole will or a critical part of it such as the signature.

While the law does not stipulate where and how a will should be stored, a testator would be well advised to ensure that their will is always updated and stored with at least two trustworthy persons or entities; one’s lawyers and bankers are the well suited for this purpose.

Upon the demise of a testator, it is these custodians of the will who are expected to present the will and have it read out. The will is then presented before Court by way of a Petition for probate. Once Court has ascertained the validity of the will and identified who the executors (the person/s named to implement the wishes of the testator) are, a Grant of Probate will be issued.

Considering the time, resources and inconvenience that come with intestate succession, there is a clear advantage in spelling out how one would want their affairs handled and assets distributed after they pass on. More intimately, the very property that one may have spent a lifetime acquiring may be lost or rendered unusable by long periods of squabbling where the owner passes on, having left ambiguity regarding its distribution and management.

The writer, Mr Alex Matovu is a partner Signum Advocates