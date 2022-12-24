Wishing you a Merry Xmas

The poem “Our Deepest Fear” by Marianne Williamson (often mistakenly cited as a Nelson Mandela quote) enkindles passions which celebrate the sunny spirit of this festive season.

Not in the sense that we should give thanks, but in the sense that our thankless existence can be surmounted.

This will happen if we embrace our fears as expressions not of who we are but as estimations of what we can become. Or, as the poem states,

“Our deepest fear is not that we are inadequate.

Our deepest fear is that we are powerful beyond measure.

It is our light, not our darkness

That most frightens us.

We ask ourselves

Who am I to be brilliant, gorgeous, talented, fabulous?

Actually, who are you not to be?

You are a child of God.

Your playing small

Does not serve the world.

There’s nothing enlightened about shrinking

So that other people won’t feel insecure around you.”

This Christmas let us recall Jesus to remind ourselves that this carpenter’s son, Jesus, was able to build the world anew.

It is not by accident that, in his day, the Roman Empire was the greatest power on earth. Then, in 313 AD, the Roman Emperor Constantine issued the Edict of Milan, accepting Christianity.

Ten years later, Christianity became the official religion of the Roman Empire. And, 2000 years on, Roman Catholicism is the biggest denomination in Christianity with around 1.3 billion believers worldwide.

You see, the love of Jesus is the reflection of our self-love and accepting this makes us powerful beyond measure.

It is true, many times we forget this. And we tend to play small by being sectarian and corrupt. Then we justify our actions (which are really inactions on the side of truth) by saying “we are Africans!”

As if Africa is not the home of the Zulu state formed by Shàka, who ruled as its king from 1816 to 1828.

Shalàka, as he was also called, formed Zulu regiments which could march over 50 miles a day and still be able to fight a battle at the end of the march.

Conversely, European armies then could barely march 20 miles in a day and were rarely able to engage an enemy at the end of a day’s march.

I use this example as a metaphor of how life is a long-distance march and not a sprint. So those who prevail are usually those who can go the distance.

To do this, we need patience, hard work, vision, determination and, most importantly, love.

It is love that infuses every element of the patriotic spirit with a national willingness to battle the odds and make peoples great.

Love, a byword for Jesus Christ, is the sheet-anchor of anything worthwhile in this world.

It is also the very cornerstone of nation building.

If you look at the world’s most successful political leaders, it is their ability to inspire love that has elevated their nations to the pantheons of greatness.

Thus, when you gather around your Christmas tree or give thanks in Church today, remember that Uganda is ours for the making.

We must cherish being Ugandan as the greatest gift we have this Christmas. That’s because if we can love our nation and its nationals, then we will build a nation worthy of her nationals.

Thereby overcoming our deepest fear of being powerful and reflecting the sparkle of the Pearl as the embodiment of our loving our neighbour as we do ourselves.

Not as an expression of Mosaic law, but as testament to the rich mosaic of diversity which makes us all the children of God.