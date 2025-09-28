Witchcraft didn’t even kill our colonisers. We used spears

Readers on social media commenting on my article about witchcraft last Sunday savaged me like I had denied the existence of air.

My article said witchcraft does not kill. The truth remains that it does not and never will. In fact, as National Geographic noted: “There has never been a proven case of witchcraft in all of human history.”

The most disappointing thing about the commenters is that they did not even read my article, as Daily Monitor puts all its prime content behind a paywall.

The headline alone was enough for them to draw their conclusions. But facts do not cease to exist because they have been ignored — and here is a stubborn fact: If witchcraft killed, we would not be debating it in 2025. We do not, after all, debate whether water extinguishes fire.

Witchcraft would be as obvious as bullets, machetes or poison. If witchcraft killed, it would be a commodity. Arms dealers would sell charms alongside AK-47s. Armies would invest in witches and sorcerers instead of automatic weapons or drones.

Yet no one in history has marketed witchcraft as a reliable weapon, and if anyone did, they would struggle to find buyers. And the buyers would not stop complaining that they have been conned — because witchcraft does not work, whatever its proponents would want us to believe. Here is a very good example to illustrate what I am saying. In many African countries — Burundi, Ghana and Uganda are some of those countries — people are often accused of witchcraft. They get lynched by angry villagers. If witchcraft killed, why are people accused of using witchcraft to cause problems not able to use their supposed powers to wipe out the mob or at least escape death?

The fact that alleged witches die at the hands of ordinary people armed with mere sticks and stones is the clearest proof that witchcraft cannot and does not kill.

Another good example. John Speke arrived in Buganda with a rifle, a real weapon that could kill anyone in the kingdom. The Kabaka could see it kill instantly. Now imagine if Mr Speke wanted to see how witchcraft killed. Would the Baganda demonstrably prove that it killed? Would Buganda’s witches/sorcerers strike down Speke and his fellow explorers?

You have to remember that when Africans resisted colonialism, they died under bullets. Not a single colonialist was felled by witchcraft. While colonisers used bullets, Africans had to make do with spears, arrows and bows. Why did they use these weapons if witchcraft could do a better job? True, people die because they have been accused of witchcraft, but that does not mean witchcraft kills. Others die from stress, untreated illnesses, poisoning disguised as spells or from mob justice and then superstitious people conclude witchcraft did the job.

Witchcraft kills through belief, not through biology. The real killer is fear. African leaders trying to cling to power have never used witchcraft to kill their opponents/enemies. To kill those challenging their rule, the leaders buy tanks, guns and teargas, not charms. If witchcraft killed, official residences of African dictators would be surrounded by shrines, not soldiers.

Witchcraft has killed reputations, created fear and destroyed trust. But strip away belief, and it has killed no one. If witchcraft could kill, colonialists would have dropped dead in their forts, dictators in their palaces and mobs at the feet of accused witches. Yet all we have are graves dug by bullets, diseases and poverty—not spells. Educated Ugandans who insist witchcraft kills when they have zero evidence to support what they believe have led me to think our education system teaches people to read, write and speak (passable) English but not to think critically.

Otherwise, any educated person who thinks critically and takes evidence seriously would reject the claim that witchcraft kills.

Mr Musaazi Namiti is a journalist and former Al Jazeera digital editor in charge of the Africa desk