Without Mary Karooro Okurut, I'd have been a carpenter

It has been a few difficult weeks. So many people gone. I have not come to terms with the fact that my former colleague at Uganda Christian University and classmate during our doctoral studies in South Africa, Dr Brian Ssemujju (PhD), is dead. I cannot bring myself to write about him in the past. There have been several losses in recent months. Waking up to the news that Mary Karooro Okurut is dead made me want to stay in bed a little longer.

Facing the reality of the impermanence of life gives you permission to not want to wake up and go to work on a day like this. I wanted to reflect on Karooro and a generation of women whose participation in public life normalised it for some of us.

It is easy to take for granted what a moment like seeing a woman address the press does to a young woman’s aspirations in life. Many of them are leaving the stage. Karooro was the type of person who allowed her light to shine in ways that gave you permission to have your own light shine.

She held a special place in my life as a writer because writing was my only life’s ambition. I used to joke that without people like Karooro, I would have been a carpenter. I liked to read her column and read her novels, which were interesting. She was an example of women who excelled at more than one thing, which deeply appealed to me. I was in my teens when I read The First Daughter, a novel by Gorretti Kyomuhendo. I was captivated by the story.

The book deeply resonated with me because it was about a young woman who overcame poverty and numerous social obstacles to achieve success. The book brought to life issues around gender inequality, education and women’s struggles in society in ways that I had observed and experienced but assumed was only part of our story in West Nile.

Thus, I started to develop a strong social justice and community spirit young. When I read it, I knew instantly that my life would not end in the village where life was beautiful, but half the story as far as I was concerned. The book opened my eyes to other stories. I started to actively look out for Ugandan literature, something that has stayed with me to date. I support local literature as if my life depends on it, even buying books I may not find time to read myself, and share with others.

I had struggled through school, attending four schools at secondary level. By Senior Three, I was in my third school. Not because I was stubborn or chased from the schools I attended. I just never settled until I joined Muni Girls in Senior Three. I immediately loved the school.

As a young woman, I never quite knew what I wanted to do with my life, but I was clear on what I did not want to do. As a science-inclined student, my parents and teachers assumed my life was cut out for medicine. But I saw no path to it from where I stood. I also did not like biology. Chemistry and math came naturally to me, but it was physics that I had a real soft spot for. I am still fascinated by physics to date. So I could easily have been a carpenter. If I had grown in a culture where people talked openly about these things, I probably would have pursued engineering.

Unlike Kyomuhendo’s The First Daughter, which I credit for making me love books and dream beyond my environment, The Invisible Weevil by Karooro was the first novel to help me appreciate the role of women in public life in our context. I read it during my Senior Six vacation. I know for sure that books saved me. They kept me at home, where I had a favourite spot lost under a mango tree to read and sometimes listen to the birds.

They gave me a purview outside the environment in which I grew up. They made me thoughtful. My love for reading local literature is how I discovered Karooro. As we celebrate her life, and I am the first to admit that things have shifted.

Emilly Comfort Maractho (PhD) is an Associate Professor of Media Studies. Right is deceased former minister Mary Karooro Okurut. PHOTO/NMG & URN

Some people think books are a thing of the past, but I hope we continue to cultivate a love for literature in our children. Increasingly, not all of that creative juice can be found in books, but wherever they are, let the children find them.

Local literature or simply local content is the easiest way to cultivate the love for community and country in our children. I am sure Karooro inspired many. It is the realisation that with the passage of time, the mantle is being passed on to younger women, who must carry the torch and be examples in ways people like Karooro were.