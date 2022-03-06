Women are key in climate change actions

“Climate change isn’t something people get to choose to believe or not; it’s happening.” – Matt Gaetz. The same can be said for Uganda where forms of climate change and variability are evident in all parts of the country. Indisputably, warming levels and droughts have increased, especially along the cattle corridor; erratic onsets and ends of rainfall seasons are experienced, and extreme rainfall conditions often result into heavy flooding and landslides.

Climate change and variability impacts affect women more than men, largely because more women than men depend on rain-fed agriculture for their livelihood.

More women than men are poor, have limited access to and control over resources, and therefore have limited capability to invest in climate change adaptation and mitigation activities. Strategies that build resilience to climate change are quite costly, for example, modern irrigation facilities, improved agricultural production inputs, modern facilities for post-harvest handling and processing, transport and marketing facilities.

The level of women’s economic empowerment in Uganda is still wanting as evidenced by the fact that; females constitute only 44 percent of all persons in paid employment, unemployment rate is much higher (14 percent) among females than men (6 percent), chronic poverty is more common among female-headed households compared to the male headed-households, and the percentage of working females engaged in subsistence agriculture alone (47 percent) is much higher than that of men (31 percent).

Sadly, many women still work for the ‘stomach’ alone, nkukolera ekida kyonka group of people as the President refers to them.

A recent (2020) study by the Ministry of Agriculture predicts doom if urgent action is not taken to mitigate climate change and its impacts. According to the study, people in most parts of the country are headed for food insecurity and reduced livelihoods.

The projections show that maize yield will reduce by between 5 to 76 percent with very few parts of the country maintaining the current maize yields.

Sowing dates will change due to climate change. This means timely dissemination of accurate information on appropriate planting dates will be critical given that majority of the farmers still practice rain-fed agriculture.

Whether the mandated government ministries, departments, agencies and local governments currently have sufficient organisational capacity to collect, store, analyse and transmit the required climate information to support decision-making, will be a topic for another day.

There will be significant reduction in land suitable for crop production. Using common beans as an example, over 45 percent of the land that was previously highly suitable for bean production will eventually become marginally and moderately suitable.

Prevalence and severity of pests, diseases and death of crops, livestock and fisheries will increase, leading to reduced productivity, increased cost of production and reduced incomes.

Over the years, government has made great strides in creating a climate resilient economy through development and implementation of gender sensitive supportive policies and programmes.

However, implementation of the strategic actions that speak to women’s empowerment for climate change resilience and adaptation remains limited.

Failure to aggressively address the constraints that hinder women from effectively taking climate change adaptation and mitigations actions will definitely lead to intergenerational inequities in exposure to climate extremes.

Therefore, all state and non-state actors in the agriculture sector should urgently scale up implementation of gender sensitive climate smart agriculture in order to sustain benefits that accrue to climate adaption and mitigation actions.

More than ever before, key stakeholders in the agriculture sector should be intentional in facilitating women at all levels along critical agricultural value chains to adopt technologies needed to mitigate climate change impacts.