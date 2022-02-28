Women essential for growth of oil sector

Local and international companies in the oil and gas sector should critically position women as the “engine of growth” given that the industry in Uganda is relatively new and struggling to attract, retain and promote women.

Undoubtedly, the women workforce fosters high productivity, growth, efficiency and effectiveness. Women are pinnacles of integrity in leadership. They easily adapt, multi task, and are dependable, reliable, emotionally stable, good risk managers and so resilient at work.

Women talent is vital in the oil and gas industry as it faces a male dominated yet aging work force with a high demand for new skills in areas like advance analytics, information technology, engineering and machine learning.

At a time when the need for new types of talent is great and competition for it intense, oil and gas companies are failing to retain many of the comparatively few women they attract in the first place. We see few women in the top management.

There is low female participation, which hinders diversity in leadership yet it matters. There is a problem of untapped female talent, which is not only unique but acute in the oil and gas industry. There is limited female participation at entry level. The percentage of women declines at subsequent stages of the oil and gas pipeline stages.

Getting the first promotion is also a challenge for women in many industries but worse in the oil and gas. Several justifications are advanced for the women above challenges under oil and gas sector.

One factor relates to the common expectation that is necessary to accept international or remote assignments to get promoted. This can be challenging for those females starting or raising young families at this point of their career.

But passing up such opportunities early in their careers worsens women’s chances of promotion later. Whereas men face the same issue, it is believed that it affects women more, hurting their relative participation in the industry.

Gender stereotyping is also common; the remotely positioned industry society believes women are not fit for the extractive industry whereas not. Therefore, the oil and gas industry loses many women relatively early in their careers which creates a ‘’hollow middle’’ with profound long-term effects reducing women available for promotion. As a result, women can never catch up and remain even more under represented throughout the pipeline.

Women as a result cannot easily leap to the top and it remains a hurdle in oil and gas sector. There are industry wide difficulties with hiring, promotion and attrition. Women in senior roles leave disproportionately for other fields and do not return. The women who make it instead have limited female networks because of lack of other women around and above them to mentor. Cultural misconceptions of women’s’ s abilities also play a role.

There is critical need to position women as engines of growth in the industry through a deliberate and intentional efforts to increase female participation. Build a persuasive narrative on women participation in industry. This entails creating attractive packages tailored for women and accommodating their maternal responsibilities. Expand the range of new hire profiles gender tuned which will create a deeper pool of candidates. This way companies will attract females too.

All remotely positioned company facilities should be created to favour women residency and comfortability as a work force. Aggressively train, skill and educate women on vital areas in the industry so that they are competent, well-qualified and possess technical capacity to take on roles in oil and gas industry. Provide early -tenure women access to female role models.

Seeing women succeed in sector is encouraging itself. These relationships could even result in women sponsoring other women, helping them navigate opportunities and advancement in oil and gas companies.

Shun any gender biases and cultural misconceptions through creating regular gender awareness, sensitisations and trainings on gender equality and diversity at work.