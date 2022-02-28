Women essential for growth of oil sector

The author, Ms Joyce Nalunga Birimumaaso

By  Joyce Nalunga

What you need to know:

  • There is low female participation, which hinders diversity in leadership yet it matters.

Local and international companies in the oil and gas sector should critically position women as the “engine of growth” given that the industry in Uganda is relatively new and struggling to attract, retain and promote women.  

