Women in media can sway talk on women leadership 

I was invited to give a key note address to women in media organised by Uganda Media Women’s Association (UMWA) on Women’s Day last week. I thought there would be a few young women. But UMWA never disappoints when it comes to mobilisation. They had a similar function in 10 districts simultaneously and gathered more than 50 women in their Kisasi home in Kampala.

I could not have spent a better Women’s Day.

At the event, I asked that we sing the women’s anthem. Even with the help of Mr Google, only a few of us could sing the anthem. We managed the chorus.

When I was growing up, my mother sang the women’s anthem to us on every Women’s Day, in a special way. It was a ritual I did not understand but she insisted on getting us to sing it, and memorise it. I have reflected on that ritual and how it contributed to the idea that as a young woman, I had some roles to play in building my country.

The framers of the anthem may have largely thought of the nurturing and caring roles of women. Yet, it was how proudly she sang it that made our day. She also lived it throughout the year - waking up at the crack of dawn to ensure we went to school, being an exemplary working mother, and supporting each of us through our academic journey. My sister and I could not have had a better role model and mentor.

As we think of women in leadership and their contribution to an equal future, we often look to the women who have changed the world in big ways.

We forget the ones who do what seems like little things, like my mother or the reporters I was addressing. We ask how many media houses are owned or managed by women, because that is where change is possible.

As I spoke to these young women, most of them reporters for various media houses, they took notes and after my speech, asked some really intelligent questions.

I did not want to talk about the challenges women face, but the opportunities and gains we have made, and how we can motivate ourselves to navigate some of the everyday challenges of women.

I wanted to motivate them to aspire to being excellent journalists. I reminded them that they had personal responsibility for achieving their dreams.

As far as I am concerned, any woman who is a qualified journalist and works for some media house already has the power to contribute immensely to equality in news, at the very least. The challenge is, they think someone else has the power to make them do so.

I recently read an interesting book by a research professor, Brene Brown, at the University of Houston in the United States.

The Gifts of Imperfection is about how owning our story and loving ourselves through that process is the bravest thing we will ever do. Courage, compassion and connection, are the real gifts of imperfection.

Ordinary courage, she writes, is about putting our vulnerability on the line. What I found really interesting is that my research on women’s engagement with media seemed to suggest that women fear the media in order to hide their vulnerabilities.

Brown suggests that when we spend a lifetime trying to distance ourselves from the parts of our lives that don’t fit with who we think we’re supposed to be, we stand outside of our story and hustle for our worthiness by constantly ‘performing, perfecting, pleasing, and proving’.

Yet, our sense of worthiness – that critically important piece that gives us access to love and belonging – lives inside of our story. The challenge for most of us is believing that we are worthy.

A qualified woman in media does not need permission to write the stories that matter. She already has the power to do so, if she can know when she needs help and where to get it, including self-education that is always near. She cannot be condemned to the fashion desk when her real desire is to cover politics and make a difference.

Female reporters can do a lot to reconstruct some of the narratives that have for a long time defined women’s stories, particularly women in leadership.

I see these young women we are exposing every year to training, to rise above the common narrative, as the real force that will change the media landscape for women, addressing problems of misrepresentation in media and limited engagement with public life.

It is possible for women in media to enable women’s participation in public life, by telling stories of ordinary women doing extraordinary things with courage and compassion while connecting to these stories through their own experiences as women, owning those stories.

And as Glenda Dolye right puts it, we don’t have to do the shiny perfect thing. We can get through life by showing up and saying with humility, ‘okay, this is hard and I need help.” And there is always help from even unlikely places.



