Women’s Day: Let us embrace equity

As we celebrate the 2023 International Women’s Day, let us take time to reflect on embracing equity, which is a shift from the discussion of equality to equity.

Equality focused on everyone being given the same resources regardless of their needs while equity focuses on giving each one equal opportunity to succeed. Equity recognises that everyone has different circumstances and therefore allocates the resources and opportunities needed to reach an equal outcome. A good example of equality is giving everyone the same pair of shoes regardless of shoe size, while equity is giving everyone a pair of shoes that fits them.

Globally and nationally, we have made significant progress on equality with women taking on leadership roles, reducing the pay gap etc. However, there is still room for us to ensure the financial wellbeing and inclusion of all women and that’s why at Standard Chartered together with the Standard Chartered Foundation through our Futuremakers programme have partnered with local NGOs to implement programs that upskill and grow employment opportunities for women.

Last year alone we impacted over 6,500 women and youth through these programmes and this year we target to do more. We also consistently empower our staff and clients to be able to create, grow and protect their wealth so that they can pass it on to the next generation, with over 111 years in Uganda, we understand the importance of building for the long term.

Having worked with Standard Chartered for the past 16 years, I have been privileged to see the Bank deliver the diversity and inclusion agenda to promote both equality and equity. This is critical to our stand of lifting participation, where we motivate our teams to deliver their full potential without bias.

Personally, the bank has provided me with several opportunities to groom my leadership skills through the various leadership programs, an example is the Female Future Program (FFP) a very enriching training for female leaders. We also cannot underestimate benefits like a maternity leave of 150 days to allow new mothers nurture and bond with their babies and come back energized and ready to deliver great outcomes.

It is important that we continue to create a culture of inclusivity at the workplace and in society as we move towards embracing equity. Equity is a human issue and applies to both genders however, as we celebrate International Women’s Day, we associate with our fellow women around the world who are fighting for their rights and freedoms in one way or the other. We must continually work towards creating a world where women can thrive and reach their full potential and I would like to thank all those who continue to inspire us with their hard work, dedication, and perseverance and to the leaders who always give us opportunity to learn more, do more and be more.

Together we can create a more equitable future for all.

Happy International Women’s Day!