Working from home is a win-win case for  employers, employees

The Covid-19 pandemic continues to affect public health and cause unprecedented disruptions to economies and labour markets. In line with advice from the World Health Organisation (WHO), many steps have been taken to contain the spread of the virus.

Measures to curb the spread of Covid-19 have had deep-rooted impacts on business operations in Uganda. Although President Museveni in May 2020, announced partial opening of some sectors of the economy, social distancing guidelines are still in place to minimise the spread of the virus. Subsequently, several companies have implemented “working from home” (WFH) protocols for their staff.



In 2019, as the virus begun to rear its ugly head, ILO held its centenary celebrations under the theme: ‘The future of work.’ That future arrived sooner than anticipated, as many countries, companies and workers shifted to remote teleworking in order to contain the transmission of Covid-19, dramatically changing how we work. Remote virtual meetings are now commonplace and economic activities have increased on a range of digital platforms. Progress in ICT has enabled and facilitated alternative working arrangements, including WFH, teleworking, telecommuting and remote working. These terms are often used interchangeably to refer to new and evolving models of working outside the employers’ premises or workplace.

However, gray areas within this new working modality are marring the employment relationship with strain, accountability challenges, and open liability. In order to enable the smooth, effective and productive continuation of operations while working at home, employers have the responsibility to ensure that workers can perform the required tasks at home safely.

Employers must ensure that there is a conducive working environment, including working desk, office chair, suitable lighting. Workers have the right equipment and tools to work safely at home, workers have relevant information, instruction, supervision and training, including measures to deal with emergencies. Reasonable accommodations are made for workers with disabilities and arrangements are made for workers’ physical and mental welfare.

Employers should be aware of any increased health and safety risk that may arise from WFH during the pandemic. This could include increased odds for an incident of domestic violence to occur due to economic hardship at the household level and forced confinement to the home.



Employees too have key responsibilities that are fundamental to the operation of WFH protocols. Workers have the responsibility of ensuring that the company’s equipment, if taken home to facilitate working from home, is accounted for and returned in proper conditions. Complying with all existing policies and regulations (safety and health policy, ICT and data protection policy, intellectual property, use of company tools and equipment policy), taking care of one’s own safety, physical and mental health and well-being, clearly defining working hours, practicing work-life balance, being available and accessible during work hours are also key to WFH success.

Employees should also maintain frequent and timely communication with managers, refraining from holding meetings with customers or other workers at home without the company’s approval, making necessary child or dependent care arrangements and taking reasonable care of the company’s tools and equipment.

Companies with remote workers are generally concerned about productivity from two perspectives. Some employers wonder “are they working at all?” while others are more concerned with “are they working efficiently?”

These are some tips to help ensure adequate productivity while WFH; set and communicate clear goals and deadlines, form plans to increase accountability, analyse important tasks and track progress on a time bound basis. As we delve into this new normal, it has become clear that work, especially professional work, is no longer a factor of time, but rather effort; not about clocking in at the crack of dawn and out with the sunset, but about accountability for time spent.

Ms Vanessa Bitature Ngabo is the legal officer, Ministry of Gender, Labour and Social Development.