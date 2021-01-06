World doesn’t need empty revolutions, but urgent revival

By Guest Writer More by this Author

I am so excited to have lived in a time like this when the whole world is battling the Covid-19 pandemic and other calamities. This has shown clearly that man in his own goodness/intellect, science, fame, rebellion, disregard for God, and philosophies cannot do much.

No time in history has the globe acknowledged that there truly is deity, gods, and true God depending on what world view holds.

Before delving deeper into my submission, I would like us to understand in very simple terms what the words revival and revolution means.

Revival means getting back to the original and right path, belief system, actions, aspirations and hope. This must be to God through repentance and forgiveness.

It also implies that the person, church, government and all trades go back to the God-given laws, statutes, commands as well as actions; commissions and omissions with resolve not to go back to.

This may sound more Christian, including all denominations - Islam, Bahai, atheists, Buddhism, Yoga, Unification, Judaism and any belief association as well as devil worship and free mansions, scientology and mammoth - in short all man founded religions have all said Covid-19 pandemic certainly is from a higher super power.

There is now no stratification as has always been between the global South and North, between post-Christian societies in the north and shallow revenging witch craft and semblance of distorted and business-driven clubs called churches in the south.

On the other hand, revolutions have always appeared to give hope to persons, nations, gender and marginalised and oppressed populace with huge and unattainable and unrealistic promises of liberation, which other war lords and war mongers call “fundamental change” while the others call new era.

This has been seen in all continents, including Africa, Americas, Asia and parts of Europe.

The climax of this has seen dictatorial regimes entrenching themselves for selfish and personal interest as opposed to their deceptive initial promises and verocious attacks on the colonial powers.

Yet despite their blackmail, they continue to siphon monies given for their countries and even worse borrow loans for mega projects, which in most cases, end up as white elephants.

Therefore, thinking through our predicament one can certainly say revival is a panacea to our troubles as we have for generations seen the horrors of revolutions.

There is a living hope for those citizens who have not soiled themselves because the idols/gods that rule the revolutionaries is far much incomparable to the living God who has all through seen them amidst their trails, sufferings, job denials/joblessness, sectarianism and political chauvinism.

The living God is faithful and just, but also a consuming fire and our nation like any other in the globe will not escape what happened with Prophet Elijah, who slaughtered the prophets of Baal.

There is unfolding before our own eyes an unprecedented rival that is sweeping the globe. Therefore, we should be part of or follow the living God.

Mr Erima is a lecturer at Uganda Christian University -

Arua Campus. samekimia@gmail.com