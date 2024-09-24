World News Day: Joy of shared truth, sacred bond and democracies’ self-evident values

Dear reader, citizen, fellow human,

2024 A.D. is testing our modern societies in ways we once hoped would never be repeated.

Autocratic regimes and aspiring dictators around the world have thrown a gauntlet to freedoms across borders, races and religions. Modern conflicts span the entire globe and are fought in an information expanse that is overwhelming in its reach and power. New technologies, and the platforms they enable, are battlefields on which our future is being decided – often without our permission and against our will.

In this maelstrom, it is journalism – fact-based, evidence-based credible news media – that has a lifelong duty to defend the self-evident values our civilization was built on. Worldwide, it is the journalists who live their responsibility to honour this sacred bond with our audiences and our communities. In return, we feel the joy of shared truth – with you.

These special moments – when news stories save lives, improve understanding among people and guide us through rough times – are often lost in the avalanche of disinformation; destroying trust, the bedrock of our ability to live together. Even the very meaning of Truth is under assault. Journalism everywhere is struggling to maintain its standing and relevance to our own communities, and for an alarming number of our news organisations, daily existence equals a struggle for bare survival.

These are indeed extraordinary times – worrying to the core to every soul that cares about people, civilization and democracy that made it all possible. And yet, these troubled days are also exciting and scintillating at the same time. In moments when systems are crumbling and foundational truths are under pressure we, the news media of the world, must show that we’re made of sterner stuff; the stuff that can withstand disinformation campaigns, sustained attacks, and a flood of falsehoods. Our business models have crumbled under the pressure of Big Tech.

Truth itself is being relativized daily; what once was a common understanding of material reality is today, often supplanted by fact-free interpretation. In many instances, the very form of the word Truth carries the meaning of Lie. These are not random, accidental attacks. These are all part of the crusade against our system of values, our basic understanding of what is good and bad. Without our system of values, if we can’t distinguish right from wrong, we have no civilization either.

Come September 28 – every World News Day – we, news media organisations from around the world, join hands to reassure you of our undying commitment to News, Facts, Accountability, Public Service, Humanity, Scrutiny, Independence, Ethics & Community. These words have deep meaning. They matter to us.

There’s only one choice ahead of us: We, the news media, will continue to fulfil our sacred duty. The news we report will remain based in fact. We will defend Truth. And we want to further assure you, dear reader, that it is our every intention to keep it that way. We will not tire, and we will not give up. The battle for Truth is the battle for our common future. And to our colleagues everywhere in this troubled stretch of history: Do not despair. You are not alone. Our mission ties us all together. The noise and violence will eventually subside, and the discourse based on truth and decency will return. It may not happen soon, but it will happen eventually.

For now, we fight. Every moment of every hour of every day. This 2024 World News Day, let us ensure we never forget why we’re here in the first place – and help to keep the joy of shared truth with our readers, our true North.