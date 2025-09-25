World Pharmacists Day: Invest in training, secure supply chains...

Today, September 25, the world commemorates the 17th edition of World Pharmacists Day under the theme “Think health, think pharmacist.” Established in 2009 by the International Pharmaceutical Federation (FIP), this annual event is a global affirmation of the pharmacist’s indispensable role as a guardian of health, a custodian of community well-being, and a partner in building resilient health systems.

Pharmacists occupy a distinctive position within healthcare. Often the first professionals consulted by patients, they make pharmacies essential gateways to the health system. In Uganda, their work extends beyond dispensing medicines to include vaccination, counselling, and health education. Their visibility was especially pronounced during the Covid-19 pandemic, when pharmacists sustained continuity of care, promoted rational medicine use, and eased the burden on overstretched hospitals.

Yet, their responsibilities extend further still. Many pharmacists are also entrepreneurs, running businesses in a sector susceptible to theft, counterfeiting, and the circulation of unregulated medicines. Balancing business realities with professional obligations demands vigilance, integrity, and a strong ethical compass, qualities that safeguard public trust. Pharmacy is defined not only by technical expertise but by moral responsibility. In Uganda, pharmacists are entrusted with ensuring medicines are safe, properly stored, and responsibly dispensed, while also fostering adherence to treatment and advancing preventive care.

Central to this mandate is the Pharmacists’ Oath, a solemn pledge, shared worldwide, to protect patient safety, uphold integrity, and serve humanity. More than a ceremonial rite, it is a living covenant that binds pharmacy to both science and humanity.

This ethical duty is reinforced by law. In Uganda, the Pharmacy and Drugs Act (Cap 309) and the National Drug Policy and Authority Act (Cap 198) govern licensing, professional standards, and the regulation of medicines. The Pharmacy Council of Uganda enforces professional conduct, while the National Drug Authority (NDA) safeguards medicine quality. Nonetheless, challenges persist. Counterfeit and substandard medicines continue to endanger public health. To address these threats, Parliament is considering the National Drug and Health Products Authority Bill, 2025. If enacted, the Bill will modernise regulation, expand oversight to all health products, and strengthen enforcement, thereby enhancing accountability, protecting patients, and professionalizing the sector.

Uganda’s framework reflects global trends. The WHO Global Strategy on Human Resources for Health (2030) calls for equitable distribution of health workers, while the FIP Development Goals (2016–2030) align pharmacy with the UN Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). International agreements, including the WTO TRIPS Agreement and the Doha Declaration, also shape access to medicines and the pharmacist’s ability to deliver affordable care. World Pharmacists Day is thus both a celebration and a call to action. Uganda must invest in training, secure pharmaceutical supply chains, modernise legislation, and bridge rural-urban disparities.

Pharmacists deserve recognition not merely for the medicines they provide, but for the trust they inspire, the unwavering ethical standards they safeguard, and the resilience with which they sustain our health systems. If the global aspiration of universal health coverage and robust healthcare infrastructures is to be realised, one enduring truth must prevail: to think of health is, in its fullest sense, to think of the pharmacist.

Mr Deo Kalikumutima is the president of Uganda Pharmacy Owners' Association.




