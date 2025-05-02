Would Sam even secure himself a funeral service in Sam’s church?

From the marketplace of NRM politics, a story is told about how, one evening, a renowned party ideologue was stranded in town with no money to get back home. After weeks of relentless noises and warnings, his car had finally bailed out on him.

NRM being what it is, many people have offices and titles which they deploy to live beyond their means.

For most the offices and titles are fronts keeping the meal cards active. Unfortunately for this particular cadre, he had been well-behaved and mostly dedicated his energies to further the state and party agenda – instead of dipping into the public cookie jar and doing something for himself.

That is how on this fateful evening, he found himself doing mental maths on how long it would take him to walk back to his home; and if he had the physical energy for it. This was long before Kampala walks and runs had become a menace. So, there was no pretending that he was walking for health reasons. Having done the math, he found that he was not in good enough shape to walk home.

So, instead, he decided to walk to Parliament and see if he could bump into any of his party comrades and ask for help.

This was also before mobile money, so whoever had the means to bail you out would have had to physically get the money to you. That also meant that you needed to master the courage to make a phone call or physically ask for help – no hiding behind the safety of a WhatsApp message. As he shuffled through the corridors mastering courage and deciding who to attack, a former senior and powerful cabinet minister approached from the other end.

He was known as a Mister Moneybags so his coming was as clear a sign from God as anyone could ever ask for. He recognized the cadre from a distance, bellowed his name and extended his hand to offer a greeting.

The cadre mentioned that he had in fact come to see him about something. “What is it?” He asked, “Can it wait because I am rushing to another meeting,” he added. “My car has some mechanical issues, and I was looking…” the cadre started. But before he could finish, the Minister reached into his jacket pocket and without looking or missing a stride, pulled out and handed him four crisp one-hundred-dollar notes.

Overcome with emotion, the cadre mumbled lots of “thank yous” that were politely waved away. However, later when the dust settled, he had an epiphany. The more times he digested the encounter, the more upset he got.

How could two people supposedly working for the same system be at such extremes opposites of life? The realization that while some had been deployed to take care of the revolution, others had been left to use their offices to take care of themselves.

For a moment, he wondered whether it was the people who had failed the system or the system that had failed them.

Mostly, it became clear to him where he ranked in the system he was tirelessly serving. This week, an ex-police officer succumbed to cancer at Mulago National Referral Hospital. He had come to fame during the 2011 Walk-to-Work protests over the runaway inflation that had hiked the cost of living.

That was around the time Uganda’s security apparatus was mutating into the vicious machine that it has become to the opposition. The deceased ex-officer was one of the many public-facing enforcers of the time. It is not that he died, of cancer, at Mulago Hospital, that he made the news.

But it is the fact that the end of his story was perfectly juxtaposed with events in Sembabule District, where All Saints Church – Sembabule was being commissioned.

The Church is supposedly a gift to God from a former influential cabinet Minister. He (the minister) had apparently promised to build God a House while he was undergoing cancer treatment in Germany.

If you pause for a bit, you will see both the ironies and consistent inconsistencies that cobble together the story of Uganda and NRM. You can choose your plotline.

Reputation laundering. Religious connivance. Misplaced priorities. Gas lighting. An out-of-touch leadership. But mostly, you also see how, like clockwork, the system takes care of others and leaves those who take care of it holding an empty bowl.

Mr Rukwengye is the Founder, Boundless Minds @Rukwengye