Would World Bank bully Uganda if it were as rich as Saudi Arabia?

In January 2002, Saudi Arabia decapitated three men after they were convicted on the grounds of being homosexuals. The men, the Ministry of Internal Affairs said, were decapitated over “sodomy, same-sex marriage and incitement to paedophilia”. It stressed that they were “recidivists” — a reference to people who continue to commit crimes, and seem unable to stop, even after being punished.

This information is on the website of the European Parliament, which brings together 705 members elected from the 27 member states of the European Union. It is highly unlikely that it was made up.

In fact, Amnesty International, a London-based human rights advocacy group, gave the men’s full names and said they were beheaded in public.

There are several other reports where Saudi Arabia is mentioned for executing homosexuals, but I have singled out only this because it was published by a reputable organisation. And I want readers to reflect on how powerful organisations like the World Bank apply double standards when it comes to human rights.

They bully, browbeat, intimidate and threaten small, poor countries while ignoring serious human rights violations in rich countries where they have vested interests.

Uganda is currently in the news over the anti-homosexuality law, which criminalises homosexuality. Worryingly for homosexuals, it prescribes the death penalty, but this penalty targets individuals who rape minors. It is not meant to kill homosexuals, as is widely believed by foreigners. If you are a homosexual and you do not flaunt your homosexuality, the law may struggle to get you.

None of this is meant to suggest that the law is OK. Human rights are universal and should be enjoyed by everyone regardless of their sexual orientation.

The fact that the anti-homosexuality law criminalises homosexuality means it is taking away rights of homosexuals to be who they are. And the death penalty is the ultimate denial of human rights as it takes away the right to live — which is inalienable.

Having said that, no homosexual in Uganda has been killed because of their sexual orientation. In 2011, a homosexual named David Kato was found murdered, but there was no evidence to suggest his killers targeted him because of his having sexual relationships with fellow men. In fact, the police said he was killed by robbers.

So, why is the World Bank threatening to cut aid to Uganda, where no homosexual has been killed because of their sexual orientation, yet it continues to have strong ties with Saudi Arabia, where homosexuals are beheaded? The short answer is money.

Saudi Arabia donates generously to the International Development Association (IDA), the bank’s arm that lends to poor countries such as Uganda. For example, in 2021, it pledged $700m (Shs2.6 trillion) — up from $400m (Shs1.4 trillion).

Understandably enough, the bank calls Saudi Arabia a “valued, active partner” — words it would probably not use about Uganda. Way back in 1974, when the bank started dealing with Saudi Arabia, it borrowed $750m (Shs2.7t) from the oil-rich nation, according to The New York Times, which printed the story on the front page and said the borrowing was the largest in the bank’s quarter-century history.

When it comes to human rights, the bank seems to act like its biggest shareholder, the United States. The US will issue statements and threaten Uganda over human rights abuses, but in Saudi Arabia, whose human rights record is appalling, it continues to sign arms deals worth billions of dollars.

To be poor is to be powerless. Uganda knows everything that has been written here, but what can it do?