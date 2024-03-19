Yes, we shall need degrees in Runyakitara,  Jop’adhola...

What is the difference between butter, cheese, margarine, mayonnaise, yoghurt, ice-cream? What is the Jop’adhola word for ‘pitcher’? We return to this shortly.

As is wont with every Makerere University graduation season, debate was rife during this one of February 2024. And the convergence of debates was the number of graduates joining the labour market against the paucity of the jobs available in the current era of jobless growth, as Mzee argues is our case here. One trigger that attracted his attention was the chuckling remark by Mr Ofwono-Opondo, the Government spokesman in the Capital Gang edition of the graduation week. He was dismissive of a degree in Runyakitara. Yet, Mzee holds, nothing is farther from the truth. Holding students ‘culpable’ of studying non-selling courses means that there are countless jobs out there, but students carry the wrong qualifications for the jobs.

Not that way. It all begins and ends with the economy. In a vibrant integrated economy, mother tongues are a very key tool in virtually all the spheres. To illustrate his point, Mzee narrated to us his experience during his formative years in the corporate world, working with the Japanese vehicle manufacturing giant, Isuzu. As he studied product literature to master the features and benefits of each vehicle class and model, he was fascinated by the poetic nature of the literature in the product brochures.

Creative imagery, including human ones, each vehicle class and model was given attributes of beauty, might, resilience, perseverance, loyalty, fidelity, fulfilment, satisfaction…all conjured in captivating language. Curious, he asked Suzuki-san, one of the Japanese product support engineers during a product knowledge training. True, the brochures were in English, French and other languages, but these were actually translations.

The original composition was in Japanese, by Japanese gurus who had mastered their mother tongue, thus able to apply it in marketing vehicles using such creative and melodious poetic imagery. And there, argues Mzee, lies the secret and strength.

The economy. In an economy churning out products and services across all industries and sectors, mother tongues are a very key asset. Even from a purely commercial angle.

Product branding, features, labelling, user instructions and manuals, name it. These must be in the various mother tongues and it is only someone who has mastered the language that will be able to tell the subtle nuances which separate butter from cheese, margarine from mayonnaise, yoghurt from ice cream, and translate them with microscopic precision in sense and meaning.

The nuances as we see in European commercial goods are not different from ours, only that our economies are yet to raise our products to global commercial scale. If tomorrow the world is to be fed on Ugandan organic banana beer, then the product brands and sub-brands, differentiation and positioning will be influenced by the variance in ingredients, aging, and concentrations: omutahe, oruhoro, enyoshe, encenku, …nuaunces only communicable by one who has mastered both their mother tongue and the market segment to which each brand applies.

The same will apply to the natural containers used in holding and serving the beer…they differ in shape, size, purpose: English will call all of them calabash, but each Ugandan language will differentiate what Runyakitara variously calls ekisisi, ekita, ekishaabo, endeku, akashaabo, enkoro, orushare, enceka, orugunda, rwatooro, orwendo, ….all serve different purposes in the consumption of organic banana beer.

Similar case applies to glasses for European beers and wines …they all have different shapes and names: glass, pitcher, tumbler, gobelet …name it. It is the economy, Ndugu Ofwono. And, perhaps unknown to the agencies marketing this country to foreign investors, the first literature a prospective investor reads about a country and her people, is anthropology.