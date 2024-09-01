You can be the fundamental change we desire

The Forum for Democratic Change (FDC) is riven by faction.

Once the largest and most electable Opposition party in Uganda, FDC has been in terminal decline for quite some time.

To all those who value pluralism as the spice of democratic life, this is sad.

However, it need not be.

You see, there are no political parties in Uganda. Even the ruling National Resistance Movement (NRM) stands divided against itself, an expression of personal rule.

It will vanish when it loses access to public funds that should, ideally, bolster pluralism.

This collapse of choice, as it were, has delimited the natural inclination of Ugandans to exercise their freedom.

So, at a subliminal level, they feel trapped. They feel hemmed in by a political dispensation which speaks to their surrender instead of their victory.

Being a Christian nation, we know that the devil wants us to give up. And so when we do as the devil desires, we feel defeated. The result of this is apathy and depression at a macro and micro level.

But we should know that our political success, like all success, demands that we never give up.

We must weather whatever it is that faces us now with the belief that a better day is coming. Not fleetingly, but to stay.

The last few months, nay years, the apathy of our political life has left me depressed.

I didn’t even know I was depressed until I started taking all sorts of intoxicants to numb the pain.

Then, one day, when I felt my number was up. I decided to reach out to a friend of mine: Ronald “Mich” Egwang.

To many, Mich (which is short for Michael) is a discerning businessperson and gifted master of ceremonies. However, to us who have known him since 1995, he is a devout Born-Again.

Well, to cut a long story short, Mich prayed for me.

I initially found his solution to my extreme sadness odd. I am not ordinarily a prayerful person. But he insisted. And after about 20 minutes of prayer, my attitude transformed.

I felt a lightness elevate every element of my being. It was time for me to let go and let God, as they say.

When I did this, my energy returned. I started reading and writing for close to 18 hours a day. My feverish determination to make a difference was restored.

This week, I became the president of the Uganda Poetry Society (UPS).

And although in its infancy it shall not grow to be adulterated by indirection, UPS can be the change we wish to see in our political parties.

Where FDC is divided, we shall be united. Where NRM’s leaders designate themselves as domineering bulwarks of personal greed, we shall be servants of each other and a historic sense of mission.

Oh yes, we will not wait for the world to correct itself. We shall correct the world by serving as examples of what leadership should be in the world.

It really starts with us, and you.

Indeed, you cannot bemoan the mess that is NRM rule when you, at an individual level, have simply resigned to all the unsavoury behaviour that characterises our politics.

We must solve our problems, one person at a time. Then, when crimson goes the benighted sun, as the bard would say, we shall serve as beacons of what shall eventually dawn on FDC, NRM and others.

Prayer must lead to example. For that is what leadership is: allowing our deeds to articulate our hopes and dreams.

When this is done, our politics shall be transformed at its fundaments.