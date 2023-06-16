You can’t achieve quality education without parental input

Sustainable Development Goal (SDG) Number Four is worded in a specific manner; ‘Ensure inclusive and equitable quality education and promote lifelong learning opportunities for all’. I believe the crafters of this SDG had three key outputs at the back of their minds: inclusion and equity; quality education and lifelong learning.

These three are very crucial, especially in the context of rural education in the developing Global South. What it doesn’t prescribe is how the three key elements can be achieved. In most of the developing global south, Uganda inclusive, the level of government education financing as a part of its annual budget is still low. So one of the questions to deal with is who should finance the deficit in the budget allocation to the education sector ?

Civil society are, of course, the major players buffering government efforts in education financing. The challenge with this group is that the sustainability of their interventions are dependent on donor funding.

And this is where the parent as a key sustainable player in education financing comes in. In Uganda, there is a controversial discussion on whether Universal Primary Education means free education. The rhetoric from the politicians is that parents shouldn’t pay a penny for the children in universal primary and secondary education schools because government has already paid to ensure access to education for all children in primary and secondary schools that are UPE and USE funded. The question is how much does government actually pay for children in UPE and USE schools to access quality and equitable education?

The government pays a capitation grant of Shs20,000 (about $5.4) per pupil per year in a primary school. It pays Shs22,000 (about $5.9) for every special needs learner per year. Under Universal Secondary Education, government pays a capitation grant of Shs58,300 (about $15.6) per student per term for Ordinary Level, and Shs90,000 ($24.2) per Advanced Level student per term.

So let us do the maths together. If a rural primary school in Kisoro District has a total population of 300 learners, that means it will receive a total capitation grant of Shs6,000,000 (about $1,613) in a year. This is broken down into termly remittances of Shs2m (about $537) per term. The head teacher is supposed to use this amount to do all the school administration-from buying chalk, to minor repairs in the school, compound slashing, head teacher’s travel, governance committee meetings, visitor entertainment etc. Given the teacher-pupil ratio in some of these schools, the head teacher will surely use some of this fund to pay allowances to a sit-in private teacher to cover for the gaps in human resource.

In short, for as long as there is no other source of income, the head teacher depends on this fund to run the school. How is the rural school supposed to get quality education using such a meagre resource pool, without any supplementary income? Where will the head teacher get funds to buy new textbooks for both teachers and learners?

Whereas I understand and appreciate where the politicians are coming from, any charge to the parent might lead to a child not accessing school, the fact of the matter is that not having a co--financing model to get supplementary funding might actually mean that even those who go to school might not learn. This has been captured in a number of learning assessment reports such as that of UWEZO. My point is you can’t achieve equity while killing quality--the two must move together.

The way forward, therefore, is in making it official that universal education in the developing contexts doesn’t necessarily mean free education, and that parents are expected to contribute a small fund to the education of their children.