You can’t rewrite Amin’s legacy; it's there for all to see

Dear Arafat, I sincerely admit, I wrote the article on former president Idi Amin, which you disproved in an article last weekend, ‘Amin’s regime was marked by killings, economic collapse’ (Sunday Monitor, August 24).

May I briefly respond as thus:

Obote messed up

I still stand by my assertion. Former president Milton Obote messed up big time. For example, up to his removal, apart from committing atrocities such as sending Amin to invade Kabaka Muteesa’s palace, Obote was aloof and out of touch. Divisionism and nepotism were rife, and Amin didn’t evidently aim or want to become president. Refer to https://www.monitor.co.ug/uganda/magazines/people-power/how-the-1971-overthrow-of-president-obote-was-hatched-1641098

Bloodless coup

Amin’s coup was bloodless, which I still maintain. Although I concur with you, there followed criminality that saw Obote’s loyalists hunted down and killed in the aftermath of the coup. I commiserate with the families of the victims as you correctly enumerated them. In my book (forthcoming), Africa’s Military Coups d’état Fixed Feature: How Coloniality and Postcolonial Power Greed Cloned and Maintained the Phenomenon, I define bloodless coups as those that take place without shedding blood, regardless of their aftermath. Based on what transpired, Amin’s coup was bloodless. Methinks you confuse the coup and its aftermath, which was marked by brutalities and gross violations of human rights.

Amin corruption-free

May I unapologetically say, I analysed Amin the person, not his regime. The two are different entities which occupy the same space and systems. Regarding Amin’s extravagant life, who, among postcolonial African rulers, lived on chicken feed? To unearth this, kindly visit their “state houses” or covert budgets. Therefore, there’s no distortion whatsoever. Regarding available literature, nowhere was Amin accused of or implicated in any ill-gotten gains. Give the devil his due. Like other African leaders, Amin committed crimes but didn’t rob Uganda. His associates looted some Asian businesses over a year after the coup.

To do justice, please, compare Amin with the likes of Nigeria’s Sani Abacha, the Central African Republic’s Jean-Bédel Bokassa, DR Congo’s Mobutu Sese Seko, Ivory Coast’s Houphouet-Boigny, and Kenya’s Jomo Kenyatta, who gained wealth at the expense of their countries. I’d advise you to read my book Africa’s Best and Worst Presidents: How Neocolonialism and Imperialism Maintained Venal Rules in Africa (2016). I also concur with you. Uganda’s economy collapsed under Amin. Where, in Africa, except Botswana and Seychelles (currently), did any democratic or military ruler develop or improve the economy?

May I kindly reject your argument that “the absence of a paper trail of wealth does not mean absence of corruption?” Kindly note, if Amin were corrupt, 1) the world wouldn’t hide the boneyards of the spoils he left to his family. 2) Tanzania, whose founder president was Obote’s enabler, friend, and protector, would have exposed him.

Born in hostility

You argue that president Obote inherited a shattered economy in his second administration (1980–1985).

“Obote II administration was immediately undermined by armed militias like Museveni’s NRA.” I partly concur and differ with you. Didn’t Obote and Co., including President Museveni, all backed by Tanzania, undermine Amin’s regime? I didn’t intend to ‘rehabilitate’ or shampoo Amin’s legacy, which you intentionally construed as revisionism, though it’s a truism. Why? You can’t rewrite true history since it reports everything as it is.

Mhango is a lifetime member of the Writers’ Alliance of Newfoundland and Labrador





Stay updated by following our WhatsApp and Telegram channels;