You don’t need permission to lead

In November 2023, I had the privilege of attending an inspiring leadership conference that left a lasting mark on my understanding of what it means to lead. One of the key takeaways that resonated deeply with me was the powerful reminder that we already possess the permission to lead. So often, we find ourselves waiting for a formal grant to step into leadership roles, but the truth is that the empowerment lies within us.

As my mentor John Maxwell says, “Leadership is not about titles, positions, or flowcharts. It is about one life influencing another.”

For many individuals, the path to leadership seems like a distant destination that requires external validation. However, we don’t need permission from anyone to start leading where we are meant to.

As a middle manager in a corporate setting, I experienced a pivotal moment in my career when I realised I was waiting for someone to permit me to lead. That permission never came. Instead of staying stagnant, I made the conscious decision to be proactive in everything I did, taking ownership of my actions and decisions. Soon enough, the opportunities and appointments followed, but they were not handed to me; they were a result of the leadership mindset I embraced.

Proactivity is a crucial element of effective leadership. It means taking initiative, identifying needs, and actively addressing them. Leadership is not about waiting for direction; it is about creating direction.

Simon Sinek, reminds us, “Leadership is not about being in charge. It is about taking care of those in your charge.” This means being attentive to the needs around us and stepping up to make a difference. We can start by identifying the gaps and challenges within our organisations or communities and then taking the lead in finding solutions.

The first step to embracing your innate leadership potential is to be aware of the needs and opportunities around you. Look beyond your job description or current responsibilities and ask yourself, “What can I do to make a difference?” Identify areas where your skills, talents, and passions align with the needs of your organisation or community.

Once you have identified these needs, take action. Don’t wait for someone to assign you a task or a project.

Leadership is about mindset. It requires a shift from a reactive to a proactive way of thinking. Instead of waiting for permission, we need to grant ourselves the authority to lead. This mindset empowers us to take ownership of our actions, decisions, and impact.

Maxwell’s words resonate profoundly: “The greatest day in your life and mine is when we take total responsibility for our attitudes. That’s the day we truly grow up.”

Influence and impact are the core tenets of leadership. It is not about how many people report to you but about how many lives you can touch and transform. True leadership is measured by the positive impact we have on others and the difference we make in their lives.

To cultivate influence, focus on building relationships based on trust, empathy, and understanding. Be a listener, a mentor, and a source of encouragement for those around you. Simon Sinek reminds us, “People don’t buy what you do; they buy why you do it.” When people see the passion and purpose behind your actions, they are naturally drawn to your leadership.

Purpose is the driving force behind effective leadership. It is what gives meaning to our actions and fuels our commitment to make a difference. Identify your purpose—what you are passionate about and what you want to achieve.

In conclusion, the permission to lead is not something that needs to be granted by others; it is something we already possess within ourselves. As we unleash our innate leadership potential, let us remember that leadership is about influence and impact. It is about making a difference and touching lives.