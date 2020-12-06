You never forget the  day you dodged a bullet

By Angella Nampewo More by this Author

Once, while waiting to cross the ever busy Kampala-Jinja highway, a jolly young man ran up and stood next to me. He was a bouncing ball of energy.

He was shouting across at his friends or colleagues. They might have been mechanics. There was a car repair garage across the road. Cars were zooming past.

As usually happens at the end of a long day, my arms were laden with stuff and exhaustion was written all over me. One moment there were two of us standing side by side, hoping to see our loved ones later that evening.

In the next moment, the young man jumped into the road and was instantly run over by a speeding car. I still cannot describe the sights and sounds in that moment. The horror defies words. I stood rooted to the spot, unable to think or feel for an instant.

It was like the man had taken a piece of me with him when he flew off. I couldn’t stay as good Samaritans tried to retrieve his body. Although physically whole, I was injured in my soul. A piece of me was crashed with that young man.

Looking at the photos of the injured after a blast during one of the presidential campaigns this week, my heart went out to the victims and I couldn’t help but reflect on the events as the video was replayed in slow motion.

How many people went home that day feeling like they had cheated death and dodged the proverbial bullet? Lately, there have been so many “stray” bullets and now stray exploding grenades that one begins to question the whole idea.

So why are there so many bullets flying around anyway? What is the intention of the shooters before the bullets turn rogue or stray and hit people? When you shoot into a gathering of people, can those really be called stray bullets? What is the meaning of it all?

Until you have stood in the spot next to someone who is mowed down by a moving car or a stray bullet and realised that it could very well have been you, it is hard to appreciate the meaning of dodging a bullet.

A video went viral in which a young woman observing and filming a procession of armed men during the recent protests was shot at, much to her own shock and that of everyone who watched the video clip.

A guy simply aimed a gun and shot into the building. Luckily, the bullet did not meet its mark or the young woman would now be part of the statistics.

And yet there was nothing stray about that bullet. We see this man looking up at the building, he turns his gun up and fires, with clear intention.

This week, I heard some stories that made me pause. When presidential aspirant Robert Kyagulanyi was arrested on November 18, protests broke out in different parts of the country.

Somewhere on the outskirts of Kampala, in a normally sleepy suburb, some youth started burning tyres.

When a pickup truck of security men arrived, the young men had vanished but there were some residents walking about, going to the shops, talking to their neighbours and generally going about the daily business of life.

With hardly anyone close enough to confront them, the security operatives started shooting randomly at anyone and anything in sight.

Suddenly people standing in their compounds or outside the local shop, became targets.

A bullet whizzed past someone’s ear and landed in a flowerbed. Many days later, they haven’t forgotten the day they dodged a bullet.



Ms Nampewo is a writer, editor and communications consultant

angella.nampewo@gmail.com