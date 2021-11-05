Prime

You’ve got to pity Ugandans who think their problems have an end in sight

Author, Benjamin Rukwengye. PHOTO/FILE. 

By  Benjamin Rukwengye

What you need to know:

  • No country can overcome and exceed the quality of its education system. 
     

I had a very interesting short conversation with a bunch of 21-year-olds this week. They are mentees of Boundless Minds, who we were hosting at office, to interact with a partner and share their career and entrepreneurial experiences.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.