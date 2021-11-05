You’ve got to pity Ugandans who think their problems have an end in sight

I had a very interesting short conversation with a bunch of 21-year-olds this week. They are mentees of Boundless Minds, who we were hosting at office, to interact with a partner and share their career and entrepreneurial experiences.

Two of them are standing for leadership positions in their respective universities. It’s not something you think about everyday but elective politics takes a lot of guts when you are aren’t privileged. It starts with marshalling enough self-confidence to put your fate in the hands of strangers; and the humility to take the result as it is. Confidence and fair competition are lessons that aren’t getting taught in our schools and homes, and the results are evident on the national scene.

So, I made sure to let them know how proud of them I am, and asked them to compete, and win or lose gracefully. Mostly though, I wanted to know how they had come to the decision to stand, why they were contesting and how it was going. We didn’t have enough time to explore the whys and whats because both of them had a lot to say about how it was going.

Apparently, each of them has been offered sums of money and other fringe benefits to drop out of the race. They have also been threatened and pressured – not by just the competition – but by officials and higher-ups. One actually blamed her very visible weight loss on the pressure of the race. The other mused that, “The things we see all these big politicians doing, like bribery and ring-fencing positions, they start in schools.”

Another, Summayah, who isn’t contesting, quipped that in a secondary school election, a student lost even after spending Shs 7 million. I will not share how much the winner invested because it is not imaginable that any child can and should spend more than sweets just to become head prefect.

“What exactly do you spend that much money on?” I asked.

Turns out big-bom sweets and cold rice samosas from Uncle Sam’s canteen don’t cut it anymore. The kids are bribing voters with KFC buckets, trip sponsorships and fancy apparel. You can also promise to deliver the goodies after elections – and come good on your promise or diddle your electorate, whichever you choose.

“How do schools let this stuff happen?” I marveled. You wouldn’t believe it but the guy who won the election bought pavers, brought builders and beautified part of the school compound. Yap, that answers it!

It really is no different from how things work at the top. Party supremos ring-fence positions for their cronies and vilify whoever even as much as points their nose in the direction. You don’t have to be qualified or show up to work; just have enough money and power to shock and awe your opponents. The competition gets bought and bullied out of the races and offered jobs and scholarships. Here, like in university, the elections get violent but sticks and stones are replaced with guns, whips and chains.

Perhaps, it is understandable at the top where people have stolen so much that only office and access to power can offer clemency. Or, that they are suffering the yoke of multiple children and concubines, and needing to amass property – and positions are their get out of jail free cards. But what’s there to steal or protect from winning a school election; and why are parents aiding and abetting these kinds of things?

No country can overcome and exceed the quality of its education system. You know how wide off the mark we are, for thinking that education is more about curriculums and aggregates, or that it’s about buildings and infrastructure. It’s also not just about the quality of those who graduate. But that seems to be our obsession, which is why we are caught up in all manner of leadership challenges – because we have missed the point.

Without a values system, the kids coming out of our school systems believe that to win, they must bribe or lock their competition out of the race.

What do you think they will do when they have access to public resources and control of security services? You see, the kids have watched; they are doing; and will become.

You have got to feel sorry for parents and educators who in a few years will find out that their efforts amounted to nothing.