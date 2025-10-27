Youth in Uganda: From demographic majority to catalyst for peace or conflict

All leaders weighed and found wanting should be discarded in the 2025/2026 elections by Uganda’s youthful majority. With more than 75 percent of the population under 30, the country faces a decisive moment. These elections will reveal whether young people become a force for democratic renewal or growing frustration and instability.

The vote comes at a time of economic strain and low institutional trust. For many youth, elections are not just political events but measures of whether democracy can deliver inclusion and opportunity.

A population this young is a double-edged sword. It holds vast potential for innovation and productivity if empowered through education, jobs, and political inclusion.

Yet if young people remain excluded or perceive the process as unfair, grievances can quickly turn into unrest. Nearly half of Ugandan youth are NEET (neither in education, employment, nor training), with unemployment around 16.1 percent nationally.

In regions like Bukedi, NEET rates exceed 60 percent, reflecting deep structural inequality, conditions that will make the 2025/2026 elections a defining test of Uganda’s political and social future. It is fundamentally flawed to view youth as inherently predisposed to violence and impressionability.

Regarding the former, conflict studies show that stability depends less on age and more on how societies manage inclusion, opportunity, and expectations.

Many conflicts are driven by adults acting on unresolved grievances from their youth, revealing that marginalization and perceived injustice persist across generations rather than being a function of age. Additionally, viewing youth as a homogeneous group obscures the diversity of their experiences and capacities.

Uganda’s youth are shaped by intersecting factors such as gender, region, education, and social class. The realities of a university graduate in Kampala differ sharply from those of a rural farmer in Karamoja or a faith-based youth leader in Lira. Policies that treat youth as a single category risk excluding the very groups they seek to empower.

Concerning their supposed impressionable nature, adolescence and early adulthood are indeed phases of heightened cognitive and emotional development. However, openness to influence does not equate to susceptibility.

Young people’s responses depend greatly on context: those with access to education, mentorship, and civic participation tend to develop critical thinking and resilience, while those facing unemployment, exclusion, or misinformation may become more vulnerable to manipulation.

Therefore, portraying youth as inherently impressionable oversimplifies their agency and overlooks structural conditions that shape behavior. Investing in education, inclusion, and civic empowerment reframes youth not as passive risks but as active contributors to peace, justice, and societal renewal.

Despite challenges, young Ugandans have demonstrated resilience and agency. Youth-led organizations, faith-based institutions, and digital platforms have become active players in peacebuilding and political engagement.

Initiatives such as civic education campaigns, peace monitors, and interfaith dialogues foster transparency and understanding across divides.

Moreover, programmes such as private-public vocational partnerships aim to address unemployment and equip youth with relevant skills. Such programs offer a pathway toward economic inclusion and social stability, provided they are scaled and adapted to reach marginalized districts.

The key to safeguarding Uganda’s peace during electoral processes is rooted in addressing structural exclusion and promoting genuine participation consistently, not only during the electoral cycle.

Electoral laws, party nomination systems, media regulations, and social policies should be calibrated to ensure youth voices are meaningful and not merely symbolic. This approach also entails tackling regional disparities and investing in infrastructure, transport, and digital access, especially in rural and marginalised areas.

When young people feel their aspirations are acknowledged and their voices heard, they are more likely to participate constructively in democratic processes.

Uganda’s youthful population is one of its most significant assets if managed wisely.

Instead of viewing youth as a potential threat, policymakers and society at large should recognise their capacity to be agents of peace, innovation, and social cohesion. The upcoming elections can serve as a catalyst for transformative change, if structured around inclusion, justice, and shared responsibility.

The writer, Joanna Nakabiito, is a peace and security specialist and researcher focused on governance, electoral peace, and conflict prevention in Africa.